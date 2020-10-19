Tech Talks: Senior Golfer Noah Norton

Presented by Cookout, Andy Demetra catches up with the Tech golf senior Noah Norton
Georgia Tech senior Noah Norton talks with Andy Demetra about his success on the golf course during the summer and fall, rebounding from a spring season shortened by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The two-time All-ACC player, ranked No. 57 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, competed in his fourth U.S. Amateur in August, reaching the round of 32 in match play. The Chico, Calif., senior won the Patriot All-America Invitational last December, which earned him an exemption into the Korn Ferry Tour’s Wichita Open in September.
Norton made the most of his chance on the Korn Ferry Tour, making the cut in two starts and fashioning a top-10 finish. He tied for eighth place at the Wichita Open with four rounds in the 60s and a 72-hole total of 268 (-12). That earned him a start the next week at the Savannah Golf Championship where he again made the cut, tying for 66th place with a 6-under-par total of 282.
Norton won the Patriot All-America Invitational last December, which led to two starts in Korn Ferry Tour events this fall.
