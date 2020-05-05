Tech Talks: Chesson Hadley

Chesson Hadley takes some time from his busy hiatus from PGA Tour golf to chat with Voice of the Jackets Andy Demetra. A native of Raleigh, N.C., Hadley played at Tech from 2006-10, winning the 2010 Atlantic Coast Conference championship in 2010. He earned second-team All-America honors in 2008 and made the All-ACC team twice, and was selected to play for Team USA in the 2008 Palmer Cup.

He has played regularly on the PGA Tour since 2014, and won his only Tour event that season, the Puerto Rico Open. He also won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour, the 2013 Rex Hospital Open and the 2017 LECOM Health Challenge.