Tech Talks: Golf Coach Bruce Heppler

Presented by Cookout, Andy Demetra catches up with Andy Ogletree on the eve of Masters week
COVID-19 may have wrecked the college golf season during the spring and fall, but that didn’t stop Georgia Tech’s golfers from accomplishing great things on the golf course throughout the year, highlighted by Tyler Strafaci winning the 2020 United States Amateur Championship, giving the Yellow Jackets the champion two years running, and 2020 U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree winning the Silver Cup as the low amateur at the Masters.
Coach Heppler talks about all that and what’s to come in spring of 2021 in this week’s Tech Talks.
GOLF PROGRAM ACCOMPLISHMENTS – 2020 CALENDAR YEAR
Collegiate Accomplishments
- Final National Ranking – No. 7 Golfstat, No. 3 Golfweek/Sagarin Index, No. 5 Bushnell Coaches Poll
- Won Puerto Rico Classic
- Bartley Forrester co-champion at Puerto Rico Classic
- Andy Ogletree – GCAA second-team All-American
- Tyler Strafaci – GCAA honorable mention All-American, finalist for Byron Nelson Award, GCAA All-America Scholar
Amateur Accomplishments
- Tyler Strafaci won U.S. Amateur (second GT champion in a row), North & South Amateur, Palmetto Amateur
- Luke Schniederjans won Georgia Amateur Championship (first Tech champion in 57 years)
- Connor Howe won Southeastern Amateur plus other regional events
- Noah Norton reached round of 32 in U.S. Amateur
- Andy Ogletree low amateur at the Masters
PGA Tour
- Richy Werenski won Barracuda Championship
- Matt Kuchar, Cameron Tringale, Richy Werenski advanced to FedEx Cup Playoffs
- Stewart Cink won Safeway Open
- Matt Kuchar won QBE Shootout partnered with Harris English
Korn Ferry Tour
- Seth Reeves won Pinnacle Bank Championship
- Noah Norton – two starts as an amateur, top-10 finish at Wichita Open
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.