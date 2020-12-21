Tech Talks: Golf Coach Bruce Heppler

COVID-19 may have wrecked the college golf season during the spring and fall, but that didn’t stop Georgia Tech’s golfers from accomplishing great things on the golf course throughout the year, highlighted by Tyler Strafaci winning the 2020 United States Amateur Championship, giving the Yellow Jackets the champion two years running, and 2020 U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree winning the Silver Cup as the low amateur at the Masters.

Coach Heppler talks about all that and what’s to come in spring of 2021 in this week’s Tech Talks.

GOLF PROGRAM ACCOMPLISHMENTS – 2020 CALENDAR YEAR

Collegiate Accomplishments

Final National Ranking – No. 7 Golfstat, No. 3 Golfweek/Sagarin Index, No. 5 Bushnell Coaches Poll

Won Puerto Rico Classic

Bartley Forrester co-champion at Puerto Rico Classic

Andy Ogletree – GCAA second-team All-American

Tyler Strafaci – GCAA honorable mention All-American, finalist for Byron Nelson Award, GCAA All-America Scholar

Amateur Accomplishments

Tyler Strafaci won U.S. Amateur (second GT champion in a row), North & South Amateur, Palmetto Amateur

Luke Schniederjans won Georgia Amateur Championship (first Tech champion in 57 years)

Connor Howe won Southeastern Amateur plus other regional events

Noah Norton reached round of 32 in U.S. Amateur

Andy Ogletree low amateur at the Masters

PGA Tour

Richy Werenski won Barracuda Championship

Matt Kuchar, Cameron Tringale, Richy Werenski advanced to FedEx Cup Playoffs

Stewart Cink won Safeway Open

Matt Kuchar won QBE Shootout partnered with Harris English

Korn Ferry Tour