Tech Talks: Bruce Heppler

When we last talked to Georgia Tech golf coach Bruce Heppler, the country was deep in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic and the spring golf season had been abruptly shut down, costing the Yellow Jackets a shot at defending their ACC title and making a run at the NCAA crown. Since then, returning senior Tyler Strafaci has won the U.S. Amateur and two other major amateur titles, rising junior Connor Howe won the Southeastern Amateur along with three other regional tournaments, rising senior Noah Norton advanced to match play at the U.S. Amateur, and graduated senior Luke Schniederjans became the first Tech player or alumnus to win the Georgia Amateur Championship in more than 60 years.

Coach Heppler talks about the Jackets big summer and what the fall and spring might hold for his program with Andy Demetra.