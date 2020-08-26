Tech Talks: Bruce Heppler

Presented by Cookout, Andy Demetra catches up with the Yellow Jackets' golf coach Bruce Heppler
When we last talked to Georgia Tech golf coach Bruce Heppler, the country was deep in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic and the spring golf season had been abruptly shut down, costing the Yellow Jackets a shot at defending their ACC title and making a run at the NCAA crown. Since then, returning senior Tyler Strafaci has won the U.S. Amateur and two other major amateur titles, rising junior Connor Howe won the Southeastern Amateur along with three other regional tournaments, rising senior Noah Norton advanced to match play at the U.S. Amateur, and graduated senior Luke Schniederjans became the first Tech player or alumnus to win the Georgia Amateur Championship in more than 60 years.
Coach Heppler talks about the Jackets big summer and what the fall and spring might hold for his program with Andy Demetra.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH GOLF
Georgia Tech’s golf team has completed 25 years under head coach Bruce Heppler, winning 64 tournaments in his tenure. The Yellow Jackets have won 18 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships, made 29 appearances in the NCAA Championship and been the national runner-up four times. Connect with Georgia Tech Golf on social media by liking their Facebook page, or following on Twitter (@GTGolf) and Instagram. For more information on Tech golf, visit Ramblinwreck.com.