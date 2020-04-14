Tech Talks: Golf Coach Bruce Heppler

In his 25th year as Tech’s head coach, head coach Bruce Heppler guided the Yellow Jackets to four tournament victories, including the Puerto Rico Classic in February before the season prematurely ended due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Yellow Jackets won three of four events in the fall, capturing a 20-stroke victory at the Carpet Capital Collegiate and a share of the title at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational with No. 9 Baylor before sailing to the championship of the Cypress Point Classic match play event. Only No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 11 Washington and No. 20 Notre Dame won as many events.

For the 13th time in the last 16 years and for the 16th time since 2000, Georgia Tech finished the spring ranked among the top 10 teams in the nation in the final polls in both Golfstat and the Golfweek/Sagarin Index. The Yellow Jackets were No. 7 in the final Golfstat rankings and No. 3 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Index, and additionally, came in at No. 5 in the final Bushnell coaches polls announced by the Golf Coaches Association.