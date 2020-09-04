Tech Talks: Assistant Golf Coach Devin Stanton

Assistant golf coach Devin Stanton talks with Andy Demetra about his transition from baseball pitcher to golf coach, caddying for a U.S. Amateur champion and what’s in store for the Yellow Jackets this fall.

A former standout pitcher for Georgia Tech’s baseball team who has spent time as a strength and conditioning coach and a professional caddie the last several years, Stanton joined joined the Georgia Tech golf staff in July of 2019. Stanton, 28, is responsible for recruiting, fitness development during competitions, assisting with practice design and set up, supervising technology at Tech’s Noonan Practice Facility, and assisting with all other daily compliance and reporting responsibilities. Since August of 2016, Stanton has operated his own business as a physical preparation coach, managing the development process of high school athletes and professional golfers, as well as implementing off-season training programs for professional baseball players. As part of his business, Stanton managed the holistic training program consisting of stretching, strength and power improvement, recovery, and nutrition for former Tech golfers Anders Albertson, now a rookie on the PGA Tour, and Vincent Whaley, now on the Korn Ferry Tour. He also spent two years caddying for Albertson on the Web.com Tour while acting as his personal trainer. He also was on Andy Ogletree’s bag when he won the U.S. Amateur in August.