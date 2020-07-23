Tech Talks: Andy Ogletree

Presented by Cookout, Wiley Ballard catches up with the Yellow Jackets' defending U.S. Amateur champ
When we last talked to Georgia Tech golf’s Andy Ogletree, the country was deep in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the defending U.S Amateur champion has played in three PGA Tour events – the Charles Schwab Challenge, the RBC Heritage and The Memorial Tournament. He talks with Wiley Ballard about those experiences and his upcoming schedule, which includes the Western Amateur next week at Crooked Stick in Indiana and defending the U.S. Amateur title in August at Bandon Dunes in Oregon. Ogletree also will play in the U.S. Open in September and the Masters in November.
