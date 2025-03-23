Tech Sweeps Notre Dame with Another Dominant Win

SOUTH BEND, Ind, – Georgia Tech baseball (20-4, 7-2 ACC) secured the sweep, taking down Notre Dame (12-9, 1-8 ACC) by a final score of 10-2 on Sunday afternoon from inside Frank Eck Stadium. The Jackets outscored Notre Dame 8-0 over the final three innings while the Tech pitchers struck out 14 to secure the first ACC sweep of the season and the first since 2022.

The Jackets scored four runs off wild pitches or passed balls in the seventh inning or later and are now outscoring their opponents 32-11 in the final three innings over the last 11 games.

QUICK HITS: THE TEAM

Tech improves to 20-4 for the first time in 14 seasons (2011).

GT has swept its first ACC series of the season, its first road sweep in conference play since sweeping Pitt in the final regular season series of 2022.

The Yellow Jackets are 7-2 in ACC play for the first time since starting the 2011 ACC season 10-0.

The Jackets lead the all-time series with Notre Dame, 16-12, following today’s result.

The Jackets posted one double to bring their season total to 73 as a team – the most in the country. It’s the most doubles hit by a Tech team through 24 games since at least the turn of the century.

Georgia Tech is averaging 3.04 doubles per game this season (73 doubles in 24 games) – the program record for doubles/game is 2.51, set in the 1987 season.

The Jackets are on pace for 167 doubles this season – the program record for doubles in a season is 164, set in the 1994 season.

Tech pitching struck out 14 ND batters, the first time in at least the 21 st century that GT has struck out 12 or more batters four games in a row.

century that GT has struck out 12 or more batters four games in a row. Tech pitching has struck out 245 batters this season while only walking 95 for a K/BB ratio of 2.58 – the highest through 24 games since 2019.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Junior shortstop Kyle Lodise extended his career-best on-base streak to 37 games dating back to his time at Augusta University.

extended his career-best on-base streak to 37 games dating back to his time at Augusta University. He finishes the series 7-for-14 with four home runs, a triple and a 2.053 OPS.

Sophomore Carson Kerce went 2-for4 with a run scored and an RBI. He hit multiple base hits in every game this series, ending it with a team-high .583 average and a team-high two stolen bases.

went 2-for4 with a run scored and an RBI. He hit multiple base hits in every game this series, ending it with a team-high .583 average and a team-high two stolen bases. Kerce has scored 15 runs over his current 15 game on-base streak dating back to Feb. 28 against Western Michigan.

has scored 15 runs over his current 15 game on-base streak dating back to Feb. 28 against Western Michigan. Freshman Will Baker recorded his first-career mutli-hit game, going 2-for-5 and hitting the Jacket’s only double. He scored multiple runs as well, his first career mutli-run game as a college player.

Toss another 🦐 on the ba𝐑𝐁𝐈e!! Baker gets his 3rd RBI of the weekend to put us back in front. ACCNX – https://t.co/CPrXa5uJAw#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/He21MNfZHq — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 23, 2025

Caleb Daniel extended his hitting streak to five games with a 1-for-3 display today. He came around to score three times, bringing his total to a team-high 10 runs scored this weekend.

extended his hitting streak to five games with a 1-for-3 display today. He came around to score three times, bringing his total to a team-high 10 runs scored this weekend. Sophomore Vahn Lackey extended his on-base streak to 29 games with a bases loaded single in the first inning to give Tech the lead. That streak dates back to last season and is the longest of his career.

extended his on-base streak to 29 games with a bases loaded single in the first inning to give Tech the lead. That streak dates back to last season and is the longest of his career. Lackey ends the series, tied with Lodise for the team lead in RBI, coming in with seven to bring his season total to 18 – he had 15 RBI over 26 games as a freshman last season.

Vahn gets us started off right! He picks up his 6th and 7th RBI of the weekend. Jackets take a 2-0 lead ACCNX – https://t.co/CPrXa5uJAw#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc x @LackeyVahn pic.twitter.com/2xvPKWRNas — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 23, 2025

Freshman Alex Hernandez secured his team leading 33 rd RBI of the season during the Jackets’ three-run ninth inning.

secured his team leading 33 RBI of the season during the Jackets’ three-run ninth inning. Sophomore Drew Burress has now reached base in a career-best 42 consecutive games dating back to April 28 of last season. He came around to score twice for his team leading 35th run of the year.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

R-Soph. Riley Stanford made his sixth Sunday start of the season, pitching 3.0 innings and striking out three while only surrendering one earned run.

made his sixth Sunday start of the season, pitching 3.0 innings and striking out three while only surrendering one earned run. R-Soph Caden Gaudette took over in the fourth inning, striking out two around a base hit. He has struck out at least one batter in all but one of his nine appearances this season, especially impressive when considering he has only thrown more than one inning on three of those appearances.

Senior Jaylen Paden completely shut down the Notre Dame offense, pitching 3.0 innings and allowing only two base runners while striking out a season-high five.

completely shut down the Notre Dame offense, pitching 3.0 innings and allowing only two base runners while striking out a season-high five. He would collect the win, polishing the seventh inning off with a pair of Ks after the offense struck for four in the top of the inning to give Tech a 6-2 lead.

GOT EM!! @JaylenPaden gets his 5th K of the day. 3.0 IP | 2 H | 0 R | 5 Ks GT has struck out 10+ in every game this series (34 and counting…) ACCNX – https://t.co/CPrXa5vhq4#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/inLzQFHZ0c — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 23, 2025

Junior Caden Spivey shut the door for the final two frames, recording four strikeouts around a hit and two walks against his former team.

shut the door for the final two frames, recording four strikeouts around a hit and two walks against his former team. Spivey continues to be a weapon out of the bullpen, pitching 8.1 scoreless innings as a reliever.

PAINT @caden_a_spivey 🎨👨‍🎨 GT pitching with 12 Ks in all three games this weekend ACCNX – https://t.co/CPrXa5uJAw#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/xuAmlDFX6m — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 23, 2025

UP NEXT­­

The Jackets return to Georgia for a Tuesday midweek contest against Kennesaw State. The game will be played at 6 p.m. from S. Walter Kelly Sr. Memorial Field in Marietta, Ga. due to construction at KSU’s home ballpark. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.