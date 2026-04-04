Tech Sweeps Cal with 8th Straight Win

BERKELEY, Calif. – For the third straight game of the series, the No. 3 Georgia Tech baseball team jumped out to a big lead early and cruised to a convincing victory over California inside Stud Gordon Stadium. This time, Tech used a five-run sixth inning to go in front, 9-0, and eventually win, 9-3. The Yellow Jackets (26-5, 12-3 ACC) swept their second straight ACC series to bring the winning streak to eight games and remain undefeated against California (14-16, 1-11 ACC) in conference games.

The Jackets set the tone in the first inning, once again, this time with a no-doubt home run off the bat of Drew Burress in the first at-bat of the afternoon. Tech would make it a 4-0 game after the third inning when Burress, Vahn Lackey and Jarren Advincula reached to start the inning, and all came around to score. Tech went on a 2-out rally in the sixth inning, collecting five hits and one walk as the top of the lineup came through again, resulting in the 9-0 score before Cal broke up the shutout with a three-run eighth

QUICK HITS: TEAM

Georgia Tech has swept back-to-back ACC series (vs. No. 14 NC State and at Cal) for the first time since sweeping Stanford and Cal in back-to-back series last season.

Tech has now swept back-to-back ACC series in consecutive seasons since 2010 & 2011.

The Jackets have now swept five of their first eight series for the first time since 2010.

The Jackets have won eight straight games, tied for the longest winning streak of the season and the longest since winning nine straight back in 2024.

The win keeps head coach James Ramsey in a tie with his predecessor, Danny Hall, for the best record by any GT head coach through the first 31 games of his first season at the helm.

in a tie with his predecessor, Danny Hall, for the best record by any GT head coach through the first 31 games of his first season at the helm. GT is now 9-3 playing away from home this season and have won at least nine of its first 12 road games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2010-2011.

Tech pitching has held Cal to just three runs, marking the eighth straight game holding opponents under five runs, the longest streak since 2014.

Tech has won eight straight games, tied for the longest winning streak of the season and the longest since winning nine straight back in 2024.

Tech has scored 353 runs through their first 31 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has recorded after 31 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 31 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).

The Jackets scoring average now stands at 11.4 runs/game this season. The program record is 10.3, set back in 1984.

GT is outscoring its opponents 353-134, that +219 margin is the highest through 31 games in program history.

The West Coast Jackets are now 6-0 when playing ACC games in California and 10-0 in games against Cal (7-0) and Stanford (3-0) since they joined the ACC in 2024-25.

The Jackets scored one run in the first inning thanks to the home run from Burress . They outscored Cal 14-0 over the course of the series.

. They outscored Cal 14-0 over the course of the series. Tech has now scored in the first inning of each of their last six ACC games and 10 of 15 overall (66.7% of the time).

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Junior Drew Burress recorded his 50 th career collegiate home run in the first inning. He is the 5 th Yellow Jacket ever to hit 50 home runs, joining Jason Varitek (1991-94) J.J. Thomas (1995-97), Tony Plagman (2007-10) and Andy Bruce (1988-91).

recorded his 50 career collegiate home run in the first inning. He is the 5 Yellow Jacket ever to hit 50 home runs, joining Jason Varitek (1991-94) J.J. Thomas (1995-97), Tony Plagman (2007-10) and Andy Bruce (1988-91). He came around to score three times, his sixth 3+ run game of the season and the 17 th of his career.

of his career. He has scored 42 runs this season, the second most on the team behind Vahn Lackey (43). He has scored 192 runs over his career, the 18 th most runs scored in Georgia Tech history.

(43). He has scored 192 runs over his career, the 18 most runs scored in Georgia Tech history. He is now four runs away from tying the BBCOR era program record for career runs, currently held by Wade Bailey (196 runs – 2015-18).

He recorded three hits in total, going 3-for-5 with a home run and two singles – extending his hitting streak to six games. He has recorded multiple hits in four of the six games on this streak including three hits on back-t-back Saturday games.

Junior Jarren Advincula extended his hitting streak to a team-high 15 games, matching his career best. He went 3-for-5 for the day with a double and a triple, finishing a home run shy of the cycle.

extended his hitting streak to a team-high 15 games, matching his career best. He went 3-for-5 for the day with a double and a triple, finishing a home run shy of the cycle. He entered this weekend with two doubles to his name and has now delivered four in the three games played during this series. He led the team with six extra base hits this series – four doubles and two triples.

He drove in three RBI today, giving him a team-high eight for the series.

Junior Vahn Lackey went 2-for-4 with and RBI and two runs scored.

went 2-for-4 with and RBI and two runs scored. He continues to lead the team in runs (44), home runs (11 – tied with Zuckerman ), RBI (39 – tied with Zuckerman) , total bases (90), slugging (.811), OBP (.529) and stolen bases (7-for-7).

), RBI (39 – tied with , total bases (90), slugging (.811), OBP (.529) and stolen bases (7-for-7). Sophomore Alex Hernandez extended his on-base streak to a career best 33 games with a 3-for-4 performance, lacing a double and driving in two. He has reached base in every game this season.

extended his on-base streak to a career best 33 games with a 3-for-4 performance, lacing a double and driving in two. He has reached base in every game this season. The 2025 ACC Freshman of the Year brought his RBI total to 29 for the season. He has driven in 98 runs over his 89 games in college, after setting the GT freshman record with 69 RBI last year.

Junior Kent Schmidt delivered an RBI off a groundout, he leads the team with 23 RBI in ACC play – 1.53 RBI/game.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Sophomore Jackson Blakely continued his incredible season, pitching 5.1 scoreless innings with two hits, no walks, no runs and six strikeouts.

continued his incredible season, pitching 5.1 scoreless innings with two hits, no walks, no runs and six strikeouts. He has only allowed runs in one of his five starts this season (24.2 innings) and has now held opponents off the board in 16.1 consecutive innings dating back to March 14.

Blakely has only allowed runs in one of his even appearances this year, including two games out of the bullpen against Georgia Southern and Virginia Tech.

He lowers his ERA to a team-best 1.82 while bringing his record to 4-1 over 29.2 innings of work.

R-Junior Caden Gaudette made his team-leading 12 th appearance of the season, coming in with a runner in scoring position in the sixth inning and doing what he does best, get the Jackets out of innings.

made his team-leading 12 appearance of the season, coming in with a runner in scoring position in the sixth inning and doing what he does best, get the Jackets out of innings. Gaudette retired both batters he was tasked with in the sixth, only needing six pitches to do so, lowering his season ERA to 3.60.

Mason Patel got the ball in the eighth inning with two outs. Since recovering from an injury that saw him miss 20 days, Patel has made four appearances out of the bullpen, pitching 6.2 scoreless innings with a victory and two saves.

got the ball in the eighth inning with two outs. Since recovering from an injury that saw him miss 20 days, Patel has made four appearances out of the bullpen, pitching 6.2 scoreless innings with a victory and two saves. Over the last two seasons, Patel has made 27 appearances out of the bullpen, posting 12 wins and seven saves.

Up Next

The Jackets return to Atlanta to host Kennesaw State on Tuesday, April 7 at 6 p.m. Tickets are available HERE and the game will be streamed live on ACCNX.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.