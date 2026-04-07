Tech Softball Secures ACC Weekly Honors, Adds NFCA Recognition

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (23-20, 8-10 ACC) not only earned a pair of weekly conference honors, but also picked up national recognition, as Madalyn Johnson was named the ACC Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season and Gracyn Tucker earned ACC Player of the Week honors. Tucker’s standout performance also garnered Louisville Slugger/NFCA Division I Player of the Week honors.

Tucker earned the honors following a four-game offensive surge last week. She finished the week with going 9-11 with nine runs, one double, three home runs, nine RBI, and 19 total bases along with a .818 batting average. 1.727 slugging percentage, and .867 on base percentage. In the midweek contest, Tucker began the week going 3-3 with four runs, six RBI, two home runs, and one walk. She went on to go 6-8 through the series with Boston College with five runs, one double, one home run, three RBI, and 10 total bases along with a team high .750 batting average.

Johnson earned her second conference honor of the season after making two starts and appearing in the circle in three of Tech’s four games last week. The sophomore collected two wins after recording 10 strikeouts across 13.0 inning pitched, including one complete game. Johnson finished the week with a 1.62 ERA and held opponents to a .114 batting average through the week.

Tucker shares the load of leading Tech’s offense with Alyssa Willer with Willer leading the team in batting average (.389), runs (39), and on base percentage (.527). The third baseman surpasses or sits just behind Willer in every offensive category including batting average (.383), runs (35), hits (54), doubles (10), home runs (13), RBI (44), total bases (107), slugging percentage (.759) and on base percentage (.451). Johnson leads Tech’s pitching staff with 22 game starts and 28 total appearances this season. Johnson leads the pitching staff in wins (11), innings pitched (119.2), and 98 strikeouts. She sits just two strikeouts shy of reaching the 100-strikeout mark for this season. The righty sits third in the ACC for batters struck out while leading the conference in batters struck out looking (33).

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will remain at Mewborn to host Jacksonville State on Tuesday, April 7, before hitting the road to compete in Iowa City, Iowa against South Dakota State and hosting school Iowa in the Dr. Christine Grant Classic, April 10-12.

TRAFFIC ALERT

The intersection of 10th St. and Hemphill Ave. is closed. Vehicles cannot enter or leave campus via Hemphill Ave., or travel from Northside Dr. to State St. via 10th St., and vice versa. More info and alternate routes: https://buzz.gt/10th-Hemphill

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn Field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.