Tech Softball Named No. 9 Seed for ACC Championship

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (29-26, 10-14 ACC) has earned the No. 9 seed at the 2026 ACC Championships in Charlottesville, Va. The Yellow Jackets will face No. 8 seed Notre Dame (25-27, 11-13 ACC) in the first round of the tournament on Wednesday, May 6 at approximately 11 a.m. on ACC Network.

In their ninth eighth straight ACC Tournament appearance, the No. 9 seed Yellow Jackets will look to advance past their first game for the seventh consecutive time.

2026 ACC Softball Championship Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Wednesday, May 6

Game 1: #8 Notre Dame vs. #9 Georgia Tech | 11 a.m. | ACCN

Game 2: #5 Louisville vs. #12 NC State | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN

Game 3: #7 Clemson vs. #10 North Carolina | 5 p.m. | ACCN

Game 4: #6 Virginia vs. #11 Pitt | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Thursday, May 7

Game 5: #1 Florida State vs. Game 1 Winner | 11 a.m. | ACCN

Game 6: #4 Stanford vs. Game 2 Winner | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN

Game 7: #2 Duke vs. Game 3 Winner | 5 p.m. | ACCN

Game 8: #3 Virginia Tech vs. Game 4 Winner | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Friday, May 8

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner | 1 p.m. | ACCN

Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Saturday, May 9

Championship: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Storylines

Gracyn Tucker proved to be one of the biggest problems for the Seminoles in Tech’s final ACC series as she slammed two home runs and finished the series with an .818 slugging percentage.

proved to be one of the biggest problems for the Seminoles in Tech’s final ACC series as she slammed two home runs and finished the series with an .818 slugging percentage. Tucker now sits with 18 home runs this season, 32 nd of her career. She continues to lead Tech in home runs while also ranked fourth in the ACC in that category.

of her career. She continues to lead Tech in home runs while also ranked fourth in the ACC in that category. The third baseman leads Tech’s offense in hits (69), RBI (58), and total bases (139) along with 42 runs and 12 doubles.

Alyssa Willer helps Tucker lead the Yellow Jackets’ offense with 53 runs, 63 hits, 13 doubles, 14 home runs, 53 RBI, and 122 total bases.

helps Tucker lead the Yellow Jackets’ offense with 53 runs, 63 hits, 13 doubles, 14 home runs, 53 RBI, and 122 total bases. Madalyn Johnson and Sydnie Watts saw majority of the action in the circle last weekend as both sophomores went 10.0 innings each through the three-game series, with Johnson making two starts and pitching one complete game.

and saw majority of the action in the circle last weekend as both sophomores went 10.0 innings each through the three-game series, with Johnson making two starts and pitching one complete game. Johnson has been Tech’s primary starting pitcher with 28 starts so far this season. She leads the pitching staff in wins (13), appearances (35), complete games (11), shutouts (6), innings pitched (153.2), and strikeouts (127).

Headed into conference tournament, Georgia Tech sits with a 44 RPI.

Tucker and Willer received their third monthly recognition as they were ranked in the May edition of Softball America’s Position Rankings, as was announced by the association earlier this week. Willer was ranked 16th among all outfielders while third baseman Tucker was ranked in the top five.

QUICK HITS: THE ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS

This will be Georgia Tech’s 31 st appearance in the ACC Championships, the third most in the conference behind Florida State and UNC.

appearance in the ACC Championships, the third most in the conference behind Florida State and UNC. The Yellow Jackets have won 40 games at the tournament, the second most in conference history, behind FSU.

The 2026 ACC Championship marks the eighth consecutive season Tech has made it to the ACC Tournament. In her nine seasons leading the Jackets, head coach Aileen Morales has taken Tech to the ACC Championships every season, excluding the 2020 season when the tournament was canceled.

Georgia Tech’s five ACC Tournament titles is the second most in the conference.

GT and FSU are the only programs to have won at least one game at the ACC Tournament in each of the past seven seasons (tournament was canceled in 2020).

Since expanding the ACC Championship field in 2018, Tech has only entered ACC Championships as the No. 9 seed once before during 2021 when the Yellow Jackets defeated No. 8 seed Syracuse, 6-0, before falling 2-0 to No. 1 seed Clemson.

The only other season Tech was seeded lower was during the 2023 season when the No. 10 seed Yellow Jackets went on to defeat No. 7 seed Notre Dame, 8-1, before falling to No. 2 seed Duke, 2-1 in eight innings.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.