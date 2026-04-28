Final Regular Season Game Cancelled Due to Weather

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (29-26, 10-14 ACC) versus Furman (13-36, 5-13 SoCon), originally scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m., has been cancelled due to inclement weather on The Flats.

Fans who purchased single game tickets to Tuesday’s game will receive a full refund. Refunds should be reflected back to the method used for original payment in 2-3 business days.

Please contact the ticket office at tickets@athletics.gatech.edu, or 404-894-5447, with any questions.

With the regular season done, Tech softball will focus its energy on finals week while awaiting official seeding for the 2026 ACC Softball Championships. The tournament is set to begin May 6 on the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.