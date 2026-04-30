Tucker and Willer Named in Third Straight Softball America Position Rankings

Both Tucker and Willer stand as the only two Yellow Jackets to have started all 55 games this season and two of four players to have seen action in every game. The pair make up a combined 95 runs, 132 hits, 25 doubles, 32 home runs, 111 RBI, and 261 total bases.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (29-26, 10-14 ACC) saw Gracyn Tucker and Alyssa Willer named in the May edition of Softball America’s Position Rankings, as was announced by the association this week. The third baseman worked her way into the top-five rankings while Willer sits 16 th amongst all outfielders.

Tucker was ranked amongst four other ACC third basemen in the latest Softball America Position Rankings. With the regular season finished, Tucker finished her red-shirt sophomore season with 42 runs, 69 hits, 12 doubles, 18 home runs, 58 RBI, and 139 total bases. In her most recent outings, Tucker hit a pair of home runs to keep Tech in each game of the series against No. 13 Florida State.

Willer was one of seven ACC outfielders to be ranked, the third highest of all ACC outfielders for the month of May. The sophomore helped lead the Yellow Jackets’ offense through the 2026 season with 53 runs, 63 hits, 13 doubles, 14 home runs, 53 RBI, and 122 total bases. She sits just one hit shy of 100 career hits.

UP NEXT

With the regular season done, Tech softball will focus its energy on finals week while awaiting official seeding for the 2026 ACC Softball Championships. The tournament is set to begin May 6 on the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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