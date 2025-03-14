Tech Softball Drops Game One on the Road Against Cal

BERKELEY, CALIF. – Georgia Tech softball (16-10, 4-3) dropped game one of its first ACC series against California (21-4, 4-0) on Friday afternoon in Berkeley, Calif.

QUICK HITS

• Sophia Voyles made her ninth start this season in the circle while Makayla Coffield made her 11th appearance of the season and Maddie Furniss made her eighth.

• Friday’s game was only the third true road game for the Yellow Jackets this season.

• Jayden Gailey hit her first home run of the season in the second inning against Cal, the sixth of her career.

• Gracyn Tucker also slammed her eighth home run of the season in the second inning to give Tech an early lead.

• This was Tucker’s eighth game with four or more total bases and her first time recording home runs in back-to-back games.

• She is now second on the team for hits (25) just behind Eliana Gottlieb (26) as well as second for runs scored (19) behind Gottlieb (20).

• The third baseman currently holds the longest active hitting streak (5 games) as well as the longest active reached base streak (5).

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Voyles began the ACC match up pitching for Tech and started the game recording one out as she caught one Golden Bear swinging.

• Cal was able to get on the board in the bottom of the first after a Yellow Jacket error allowed the Golden Bears’ batter to reach first and their runner on third to come home.

• Gailey led off for the Jackets in the second and quickly tied the game with a solo shot over left field.

• Tucker took the lead for Tech immediately after with her own solo home run over center field.

• The Golden Bears reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the second after scoring six runs on two hits and one error. Cal was able to post two runs before Tech recorded its first out of the inning and then tallied one additional run before Coffield was sent in to relieve Voyles. Following the switch, Cal stacked another three runs with a home run over right field.

• Both Tech and Cal went scoreless through the third inning, but it was the Golden Bears offense that scored another three runs to make the game 10-2 in the fourth.

• Furniss relieved Coffield just before Tech was able to get the final out of inning.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech softball continues its series against Cal on Saturday at 5 p.m. with the final game of the series set for 3 p.m. Sunday. Both remaining games are set to be streamed on ACCNX.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.