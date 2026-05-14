Hunter, Tucker, and Willer Earn NFCA All-Region Honors

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. – Georgia Tech softball (30-27, 10-14 ACC) collected another three postseason honors as third baseman Gracyn Tucker was named First Team All-Region while both Reese Hunter and Alyssa Willer were named Second Team All-Region, as was announce by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) on Thursday afternoon ahead of Tech’s NCAA Regional run.

The three All-Region honors not only mark the second straight season Tech softball saw two or more athletes collected national post-season honors, but also brought Tech softball to 29 All-Region honors and while marking seventh, eighth, and ninth athletes to do so under Head Coach Aileen Morales. The regional honor is Tucker’s second post season honor of the season after the red-shirt sophomore was named Second Team All-ACC following the regular season. Through the 2026 season, Tucker was ranked in the Softball America Position Rankings the last three consecutive months, including a top-five ranking at the beginning of May. With the regular season finished, Tucker finished her red-shirt sophomore season with 42 runs, 70 hits, 12 doubles, 18 home runs, 58 RBI, and 140 total bases. She sits just two home runs shy of seeing the most home runs in a single season since Kelsi Weseman during the 2011 season (21). Tucker most recently collected Second Team All-ACC honors to cap the 2026 regular season after her red-shirt freshman season saw her earn NFCA Scholar Athlete, CSC Academic All-District, and ACC All-Freshman honors.

The NFCA Second Team honors are the first post season honors for both Willer and Hunter. Hunter had a successful season behind the plate, finishing the season third in the conference for catching runners stealing. She capped her senior season with 26 runs, 54 hits, 12 doubles, nine home runs, 33 RBI, and 95 total bases.