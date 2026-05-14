Hunter, Tucker, and Willer Earn NFCA All-Region Honors

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. – Georgia Tech softball (30-27, 10-14 ACC) collected another three postseason honors as third baseman Gracyn Tucker was named First Team All-Region while both Reese Hunter and Alyssa Willer were named Second Team All-Region, as was announce by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) on Thursday afternoon ahead of Tech’s NCAA Regional run.
The three All-Region honors not only mark the second straight season Tech softball saw two or more athletes collected national post-season honors, but also brought Tech softball to 29 All-Region honors and while marking seventh, eighth, and ninth athletes to do so under Head Coach Aileen Morales.
The regional honor is Tucker’s second post season honor of the season after the red-shirt sophomore was named Second Team All-ACC following the regular season. Through the 2026 season, Tucker was ranked in the Softball America Position Rankings the last three consecutive months, including a top-five ranking at the beginning of May. With the regular season finished, Tucker finished her red-shirt sophomore season with 42 runs, 70 hits, 12 doubles, 18 home runs, 58 RBI, and 140 total bases. She sits just two home runs shy of seeing the most home runs in a single season since Kelsi Weseman during the 2011 season (21). Tucker most recently collected Second Team All-ACC honors to cap the 2026 regular season after her red-shirt freshman season saw her earn NFCA Scholar Athlete, CSC Academic All-District, and ACC All-Freshman honors.
The NFCA Second Team honors are the first post season honors for both Willer and Hunter.
Hunter had a successful season behind the plate, finishing the season third in the conference for catching runners stealing. She capped her senior season with 26 runs, 54 hits, 12 doubles, nine home runs, 33 RBI, and 95 total bases.
Willer, alongside Tucker, was one of seven ACC outfielders to be ranked, the third highest of all ACC outfielders for the month of May. The sophomore helped lead the Yellow Jackets’ offense through the 2026 season with 56 runs, 64 hits, 13 doubles, 15 home runs, 56 RBI, and 126 total bases. She hit the 100 career hits mark during Tech’s 13-3 run-rule win over Notre Dame. The outfielder is the first Yellow Jacket to earn NFCA All-Region honors in back-to-back seasons since Tricia Awald (2021-22).
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech softball has been selected as the No. 3 seed in the Gainesville Regional, hosted by No. 6 national seed Florida, Friday through Sunday in the NCAA’s Regional round, as announced by the NCAA Division I Softball committee during the selection show on Sunday.
To begin Regional play, Georgia Tech (30-27, 10-14 ACC) will take on Texas State (38-20, 16-8 SBC) on Friday, May 15 at 1:30 p.m.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
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