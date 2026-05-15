No. 3 Seed Tech Advances Through Winners Bracket With Win Over No. 2 Seed Texas State

GAINESVILLE, FLA. – No. 3 seed Georgia Tech softball (31-27, 10-14 ACC) began its 2026 Regional run with a 2-1 win over No. 2 seed Texas State (38-21, 16-8 SBC). Madalyn Johnson was exceptional in the circle, winning the pitchers dual for her 15th win of the season.

QUICK HITS

Johnson made her 30 th start, 37 th appearance, in the circle on Friday afternoon. She finished Tech’s Regional opener against Texas State recording seven strikeouts against 26 batters faced across 7.0 innings pitched.

start, 37 appearance, in the circle on Friday afternoon. She finished Tech’s Regional opener against Texas State recording seven strikeouts against 26 batters faced across 7.0 innings pitched. The 7.0 inning Friday appearance marked Johnson’s 13 th complete game of the season. Her 13 complete games this season are the most since Emily Anderson’s 2018 season (27).

complete game of the season. Her 13 complete games this season are the most since Emily Anderson’s 2018 season (27). Her seven sit downs on Friday are the most since Blake Neleman’s nine recorded in Tech’s 2-1 win over Wisconsin in 2022.

She is the first pitcher for Tech to record 10+ complete games in a single season since Neleman’s 11 during the 2022 season.

Alyssa Willer and Gracyn Tucker were responsible for Tech’s two hits on Friday, with Tucker finishing the day with one RBI.

and were responsible for Tech’s two hits on Friday, with Tucker finishing the day with one RBI. Willer was also responsible for one of Tech’s two runs while Addison Leschber scored what would go on to be the game winning run in the top of the sixth.

scored what would go on to be the game winning run in the top of the sixth. Friday’s 2-1 win over No. 2 seed Texas State is Tech’s first Regional win since the 2022 season when Tech beat No. 3 Wisconsin, also in a 2-1 finish.

The Yellow Jackets advance to 6-4 when playing against the No. 2 seed in NCAA Regional.

Tech’s 2-1 Regional opener marks the Yellow Jackets’ second win during NCAA Tournament play while under the direction of head coach Aileen Morales.

While competing as an athlete, Morales appeared in four consecutive Regionals (2005-2008) and finished her collegiate career with six Regional wins as Tech’s shortstop.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After two complete scoreless innings, Tech struck first as a double to left center from Tucker was enough to send Willer running home in the top of the third.

The Bobcats responded with one run on one hit in the bottom half of the inning after a hit by pitch, stolen second base, and single to third was enough to put one run on the board.

Tech was able to reclaim the lead in the top of the sixth as Leschber came sprinting home off a passed ball that Duffel flashed bunt at.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets continue NCAA Regional play against No. 1 seed Florida Saturday, May 16 at 10 a.m. Tech’s Saturday morning performance against the Gators will determine if it advances to Sunday or if the Jackets will see a double dose of action on day two.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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