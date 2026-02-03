Tech Softball Buzz Classic Saturday Game Sold Out

The Saturday ACC ticket plan allows fans to catch all of the ACC action at Mewborn every Saturday through the 2026 season. This plan includes a seat in the stands to watch the Yellow Jackets host Notre Dame, Duke, Boston College, and Florida State.

Plenty of ticket options remain available for fans to all of the remaining 2026 contests at Mewborn. Pricing for the 34-game softball home schedule starts at just $10.00 (plus applicable taxes and fees). Fans can also now purchase and donate a 2026 season ticket for a military member or first responder.

THE FLATS – After selling out all 2026 chairback season tickets, Georgia Tech softball is excited to announce that all seating for Saturday of the Buzz Classic is sold out. Tickets are still on sale for the remaining three days of the Buzz Classic.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM). Season tickets start at just $80.00 and all chairback seating is sold out for the upcoming season.

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Schedule Highlights

Tech’s 2026 schedule includes matches against top-ranked contenders from 2025 including No. 7 Florida, No. 9 Florida State, No. 11 Clemson, No. 14 Alabama, No. 17 Georgia, No. 20 Virginia Tech, No. 21 Duke, and No. 23 Mississippi State. The Jackets will take on participants from the 2025 NCAA Tournament including six from the Regional round, one from the Super Regional round, and two from the Women’s College World Series.

Clear Bag Policy

Tech fans should anticipate seeing the clear bag policy return for the 2026 season. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics' goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics.

