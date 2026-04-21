Tech Set to Host Furman in Final Midweek Game of the Regular Season

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (29-23, 10-11 ACC) will close out the regular season on The Flats starting with one final midweek game against Furman (11-35, 3-12 SoCon) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. before finishing with a three-game series against No. 12 Florida State (39-7, 15-3 ACC).

Game Information

Wednesday vs. Furman | 6 p.m. | TV: ACCNX | Live Stats

Storylines

Tech begins the week at home after going 3-1 last week, including its highest ranked series win in program history over No. 10 Virginia Tech.

Prior to Sunday, Georgia Tech’s most recent ranked series win was over a No. 24 Florida State back in 2012. Before downing the No. 10 Hokies for the series win, the Yellow Jackets’ highest ranked series win was over No. 12 North Carolina back in 2009 where the Tar Heels were swept.

Kenley Hilleary collected her fourth win of the season in game three, leaving Blacksburg with a pair of wins. Three of her wins were collected against ranked opponents (No. 14 Virginia, No. 10 Virginia Tech twice), all of which were collected against ACC opponents (Notre Dame, No. 14 Virginia, No. 10 Virginia Tech twice).

collected her fourth win of the season in game three, leaving Blacksburg with a pair of wins. Three of her wins were collected against ranked opponents (No. 14 Virginia, No. 10 Virginia Tech twice), all of which were collected against ACC opponents (Notre Dame, No. 14 Virginia, No. 10 Virginia Tech twice). Alyssa Willer posted strong numbers against the No. 10 ranked Hokies, finishing the series with four runs, five hits, one triple, two home runs, six RBI, and 13 total bases.

posted strong numbers against the No. 10 ranked Hokies, finishing the series with four runs, five hits, one triple, two home runs, six RBI, and 13 total bases. Her third-inning home run on Sunday brought the sophomore to 14 home runs this season, the second most of any Yellow Jacket behind Gracyn Tucker (16).

(16). Tucker led the Yellow Jackets in batting average, going 5-for-9 to stay above .500 with a .556 mark through the series.

Reese Hunter and Emma Simon also recorded home runs in the series with Virginia Tech. Hunter saw her ninth home run of the season leave the Tech Softball Park in the first inning of Sunday’s game. She went on to finish the day with three RBI for her eighth multi-RBI game of the season.

saw her ninth home run of the season leave the Tech Softball Park in the first inning of Sunday’s game. She went on to finish the day with three RBI for her eighth multi-RBI game of the season. Simon’s big swing came in the second inning of game two, bringing her to five home runs this season. The shortstop is one of six Yellow Jackets to have record five of more home runs this season. Her two runs in game two brought her to five multi-run performances this season.

In the circle, Tech has seen a main rotation with Madalyn Johnson, Sydnie Watts, Makayla Coffield, and Hilleary seeing majority of the action in the back half of the season.

Johnson leads the pitching staff with 26 game starts, 13 wins, 10 complete games, six shutouts, 143.2 innings pitched, and 120 strikeouts. She most recently recorded her first save of the season, Tech’s fourth, after she left the Hokies tying run on first base on Sunday.

Going into the final week of the regular season, Tech sits with a 41 RPI and ranked eighth in the ACC standings.

Tucker and Willer received another monthly recognition as they were ranked in the April edition of Softball America’s Position Rankings, as was announced by the association at the beginning of the month. Willer was ranked 12th among all outfielders while first baseman Tucker was ranked 13th.

Series Notes

Tech leads the overall series against Furman, 26-18, including a 15-6 winning record when hosting at Mewborn.

The Yellow Jackets enter the Wednesday contest on a five-game winning streak against the Paladins as they haven’t dropped a game to Furman since 2009.

Across the last five meetings, Tech has outscored Furman a combined 40-7, featuring a 14-2 five-inning win back in 2019.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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