No. 9 Seed Tech Falls to No. 1 Seed Florida State in ACC Quarterfinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – No. 9 seed Georgia Tech softball (30-26, 10-14 ACC) saw its ACC postseason play come to a close as it fell 2-1 to No. 1 seed Florida State (47-8, 21-3 ACC) during the Quarterfinals of the 2026 ACC Softball Championship.

QUICK HITS

Sydnie Watts made her 15 th start, 24 th appearance, in the circle on Thursday morning. She finished the Quarterfinal game facing 27 batters across 6.0 innings pitched.

made her 15 start, 24 appearance, in the circle on Thursday morning. She finished the Quarterfinal game facing 27 batters across 6.0 innings pitched. Raegan Wall led Tech’s offense on Thursday with one triple, one run scored and three total bases.

led Tech’s offense on Thursday with one triple, one run scored and three total bases. Holly Medina and Addison Leschber also contributed to the Yellow Jacket’s three hit total in the Quarterfinals.

and also contributed to the Yellow Jacket’s three hit total in the Quarterfinals. Medina recorded her second sac fly of the season during the top half of the third inning to help Wall safely get home.

Tech’s first round win makes it one of two ACC teams to have won at least one game in each of the last seven seasons, with the other being FSU.

Tech once again held Florida State to one of its tightest games of the season and is the only unranked team to keep the Seminoles within one run this season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Wall was off to a hot start as she slammed a triple to right center before getting Tech on the board off Medina’s sac fly in the top of the third.

FSU responded with one run on two hits in the bottom of the third but was sat down quickly after, with two Seminoles left on base at the end of the inning.

Florida State scored its second run of the game in the bottom of the fifth after the Seminoles’ batter was hit by pitch, advancing the already loaded bases.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will await their fate in the NCAA Tournament Selection show on Sunday, May 10, at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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