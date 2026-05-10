2026 Season Extended As Tech Advances to NCAA Regionals

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball has been selected as the No. 3 seed in the Gainesville Regional, hosted by No. 6 national seed Florida, Friday through Sunday in the NCAA’s Regional round, as announced by the NCAA Division I Softball committee during the selection show on Sunday.

As one of 33 at-large selections in the 64-team field, the Yellow Jackets will make their 14th NCAA appearance in program history, third under head coach Aileen Morales. Morales was also on staff as a student assistant in Tech’s lone NCAA Super Regional appearance in 2009 before serving as an assistant coach in three straight NCAA Regional appearances from 2010-12.

The Yellow Jackets and the Bobcats are joined by the No. 6 overall seed regional hosts Florida (48-10, 17-2 SEC) who will square off in the opening round against No. 4 seed Florida A&M (32-20, 19-5 SWAC). With double elimination format, the victors of day one will advance to the winners’ bracket while the defeated will drop into the losers’ bracket. The eventual winner of the Regional must avoid losing twice throughout competition to advance to a Super Regional May 21-24 at a location determined by Regional results.

The winners of the Gainesville Regional will advance to a Super Regional for a head-to-head, best-of-three series with an opportunity to advance to the 2026 Women’s College World Series May 28 – June 5 at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. The WCWS will host a field of eight in double elimination format until the championship round, which is determined by a best-of-three series to declare national champions for the 2026 season.

Tech’s Regional Runs

Georgia Tech’s 2026 Regional selection marks the 14th appearance in program history and third while under the direction of head coach Aileen Morales. The 2026 Regional appearance marks back-to-back NCAA Regional appearances for the first time since the 2011-2012 seasons. Tech’s first NCAA postseason action came in 2002 after winning its first ACC Tournament title, beginning a run of 11 straight Regional or better appearances from 2002-12. The Jackets won both the ACC regular season and tournament titles in 2005, 2009 and 2010, advancing to the White and Gold’s lone Super Regional appearance in 2009. Tech was also crowned ACC regular season champions in 2011, followed by another ACC Tournament title in 2012, rounding out the totals to four regular season championships and five tournament titles.

Tech returns to Gainesville, Fla. after visiting Gator territory for its most recent NCAA Regional appearance. The Yellow Jackets sit with an 8-3 losing record when playing their Regional round in Gainesville, Fla.

Gainesville Regional – Gainesville, Florida

May 15 Game 1: Florida A&M vs. Florida | 11 a.m. | TBD Game 2: Georgia Tech vs. Texas State | 1:30 p.m. | TBD May 16 Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 | TBD | TV TBD Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 | TBD | TV TBD Loser eliminated Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 | TBD | TV TBD Loser eliminated May 17 Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 | TBD | TV TBD Game 7 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD | TBD | TV TBD



Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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