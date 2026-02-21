Tech Set for Final Road Game at Virginia Tech Sunday

Georgia Tech (12-15, 7-8 ACC) at Virginia Tech (20-8, 10-6)
- Sunday, Feb. 22, 2025 · 2 p.m. · Cassell Coliseum
- Television: ACC Network Extra · Play-by-Play: Jason Patterson · Analyst: Mack McCarthy · Sideline: Tamara Brown
- Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App/SiriusXM 975 · Richard Musterer
- Live Stats
- Purchase Tickets
BLACKSBURG, Va. – For the final time in the 2025-26 regular season, Georgia Tech women’s basketball takes to the road Sunday to face Virginia Tech.
Last time out, the Jackets cruised to an 84-68 win at Pitt Thursday, where Brianna Turnage recorded just the fifth 20/20 game in program history (20 points, 21 rebounds) and first since Nov. 26, 1996.
Talayah Walker, who leads Tech with 16.3 points per game, had 20 points and helped the Jackets out to a 54-26 halftime lead – their most first-half points this season.
Head coach Karen Blair’s squad is looking for its third road win in the last five and an eight ACC win.
Virginia Tech is back on home court after a tough, overtime loss at home Thursday to a ranked North Carolina squad. The Hokies are 13-4 at home this season.
Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra
SERIES HISTORY
Sunday is the 25th all-time meeting between the Yellow Jackets and Hokies.
Tech won the last meeting, 72-57, last season in the ACC tournament (March 6, 2025). Tech is searching for its first road win at Virginia Tech since Feb. 4, 2016.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
1 – Turnage became the first player in program history to record back-to-back 20-rebound games Thursday at Pitt.
12 – Turnage leads the ACC with 12 games of double-digit rebounds in conference action this season.
18.4 – Talayah Walker is averaging 18.4 points per game in ACC action this season, the third-best mark in the conference.
25 – Sunday is the 25th meeting between the Jackets and Hokies.
30.4 – Tech averages 30.1 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC this season and seventh in the country.
SEASON STORYLINES
- Georgia Tech has clinched its spot in the 2026 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ga. Set in the Jackets’ backyard, the site is only 30 minutes from campus and in the same county as Catherine Alben’s high school (Grayson)
- Talayah Walker leads the Yellow Jackets in points per game (16.3) and has had eight 20-point games this season. She was named ACC Player of the Week on Jan. 5
- Alben was named to the Cayman Islands All-Tournament Team following Tech’s games versus St. John’s (Nov. 28) and Florida (Nov. 29) in the Caribbean.
- Georgia Tech is 9-5 inside the friendly confines of McCamish Pavilion this season. Tech is 23-9 in its last 32 games at home and has won 14 of its last 16 there against non-conference opponents.
- Georgia Tech did not shy away from challenges in the non-conference slate. On top of three SEC opponents and a nationally-ranked West Virginia squad, Georgia Tech has faced the 2025-26 Ivy League preseason favorite Princeton and 2025 MEAC Champion Norfolk State in the non-conference schedule.
2025-26 TEAM GUIDE
- The Yellow Jackets are led by first-year head coach Karen Blair, who arrived on The Flats after 26 season as an assistant coach including spending the last seven seasons at Maryland, helping the Terps to three Big Ten titles and a trip to the NCAA Tournament every year the event was held.
- Georgia Tech is coming off a 2024-25 season that featured a 22-11 record (9-9 ACC) that included a 14-4 record inside McCamish Pavilion and a trip to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
- Georgia Tech returns three from the 2024-25 NCAA Tournament campaign, including Inés Noguero, D’Asia Thomas-Harris and Ariadna Termis.
- 10 newcomers make up the Jackets’ squad this season, including Savannah Samuel, Talayah Walker, Brianna Turnage, Catherine Alben, Erica Moon, La’Nya Foster, Jada Crawshaw, Deborah Mukeba and freshmen Leyre Urdiain and McKayla Taylor.
PURCHASE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TICKETS
Single-game tickets are on sale for the remaining games inside McCamish Pavilion, including matchups against nationally-ranked Louisville and Senior Day against the Miami Hurricanes.
Group tickets are also on sale now. For groups interested in purchasing tickets to a Georgia Tech athletics event, please fill out this form linked.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.