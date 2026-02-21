Tech Set for Final Road Game at Virginia Tech Sunday

Georgia Tech (12-15, 7-8 ACC) at Virginia Tech (20-8, 10-6)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – For the final time in the 2025-26 regular season, Georgia Tech women’s basketball takes to the road Sunday to face Virginia Tech.

Last time out, the Jackets cruised to an 84-68 win at Pitt Thursday, where Brianna Turnage recorded just the fifth 20/20 game in program history (20 points, 21 rebounds) and first since Nov. 26, 1996.

Talayah Walker, who leads Tech with 16.3 points per game, had 20 points and helped the Jackets out to a 54-26 halftime lead – their most first-half points this season.

Head coach Karen Blair’s squad is looking for its third road win in the last five and an eight ACC win.

Virginia Tech is back on home court after a tough, overtime loss at home Thursday to a ranked North Carolina squad. The Hokies are 13-4 at home this season.

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra

SERIES HISTORY

Sunday is the 25th all-time meeting between the Yellow Jackets and Hokies.

Tech won the last meeting, 72-57, last season in the ACC tournament (March 6, 2025). Tech is searching for its first road win at Virginia Tech since Feb. 4, 2016.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

1 – Turnage became the first player in program history to record back-to-back 20-rebound games Thursday at Pitt.

12 – Turnage leads the ACC with 12 games of double-digit rebounds in conference action this season.

18.4 – Talayah Walker is averaging 18.4 points per game in ACC action this season, the third-best mark in the conference.

25 – Sunday is the 25th meeting between the Jackets and Hokies.

30.4 – Tech averages 30.1 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC this season and seventh in the country.