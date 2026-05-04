Tech Set for Emory Twilight on Wednesday

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams will go crosstown for the final meet of the regular season at the Emory Twilight on Wednesday evening.

Emory Twilight

Wednesday, May 6

Woodruff PE Center Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)

Schedule

Live Results

The field events will open at 1:30 p.m. with the discus and hammer throws before the long jump at 4 p.m. The triple jump will start at 6 p.m. before the high jump and shot put events commence at 6:30 p.m. The first track race will start at 4:30 p.m. with the closing relay events set to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Tech enjoyed a solid outing at the Torrin Lawrence Memorial, securing four ACC standards on Saturday afternoon. Tahir Hines launched a 62.58m hammer throw on his first effort, marking four consecutive appearances with a throw reaching 62m+ which was the school record standing since 2003.

Kendall Ward landed her 1.77m high jump to finish second to secure a third consecutive appearance with a 1.75m+ leap. Omar Arnaout hit 2.02m for his season best in the high jump while Charlie Crowder landed a 15.04m triple jump.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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