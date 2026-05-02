Jackets Complete Action-Packed Saturday

ATHENS, Ga. – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams completed an action-packed afternoon from the Torrin Lawrence Memorial on Saturday.

Sophomore thrower Tahir Hines has strung together one of the most impressive and consistent seasons from any men’s hammer thrower in program history, returning to action in a stacked field in Athens. Hines delivered in his first effort, launching the hammer to 62.58m to set the tone.

His remaining attempts all soared over 58 meters but couldn’t touch his first effort. 62.58m becomes his third highest mark in a completed session, just 0.05m off his effort at the Georgia Tech Invitational and within two meters of his program record throw at 64.50m at the FSU Terry Long Relays.

Kendall Ward continues her strong run of form, flying over the 1.77m height in her first attempt to finish in a tie for second overall for her second highest jump of the outdoor campaign. She secures back-to-back podium finishes after winning the event at home in her last appearance.

The 3000m race saw distance runner Katie Hamfeldt emerge with her first-ever sub-10-minute time at 9:54.06 in the event. She climbed up three places during the sixth lap and finished third overall, her first podium finish since her third place at the South Carolina Invitational in 2023.

Senior jumper Omar Arnaout set his season best height at 2.02m in the men’s high jump, marking back-to-back appearances over two meters, both ACC standards, and his third two-meter clearance in 2026.

Charlie Crowder flew in his final triple jump attempt, landing at 15.04m for his second ACC standard of the season. Crowder hits the 15-meter mark for the fifth time in his career, his third outdoor mark.

Stella Chambless hit 2:11.00 for her fastest 800m career time, 1.40 seconds quicker than her previous best, while Kamren Kennedy led the Jackets in the men’s 800m at 1:52.07 with Richard Planck securing his personal best at 1:53.66.

Georgia Tech will return to Atlanta for the final meet of the regular season, competing at the Emory Twilight on Wednesday evening.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.