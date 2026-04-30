Jackets Set for Torrin Lawrence Memorial

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams will head east to compete at the Torrin Lawrence Memorial in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday.

Torrin Lawrence Memorial

Saturday will open on the field at 11 a.m. with the hammer throw events as the remaining slate of field events start between noon and 3 p.m. The opening track race will begin at 12:20 p.m. and run throughout the afternoon with the final event set for 3:55 p.m.

The Jackets come off a successful weekend at the 130th running of the Penn Relays. The Tech men’s distance medley relay squad won the collegiate race at 9:38.85, running three of the fastest four legs of the field. Junior distance runner Taylor Wade smashed the 5000m school record by seven seconds at 13:40.71 for his first career program record.

Lottie Chappell ran home at 4:16.53 in the 1500m, just 0.19 seconds off the school record time and 3.5 seconds clear of her personal best mark. The steeplechase duo of Billy Carlton and Matt Castronuovo set top-five program times, Carlton finished second overall and was five seconds down on his program time while Castronuovo’s 8:48.08 mark was his personal best and the fourth-fastest Tech time.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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