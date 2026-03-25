Tech Sees Back-to-Back Midweek Wins With 3-1 Finish Against Georgia State

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (19-17, 5-7 ACC) went 2-0 in this week’s midweek contests at Mewborn Field after collecting the 3-1 win over Georgia State (19-15, 1-5 SBC) on Wednesday night.

QUICK HITS

In her 18 th start of the season, 23 rd appearance of the season, Madalyn Johnson collected her ninth win after recording five strikeouts across 5.0 innings pitched.

start of the season, 23 appearance of the season, collected her ninth win after recording five strikeouts across 5.0 innings pitched. Makayla Coffield made her 13 th relief appearance, 15 th appearance of the season, as she faced four batters across 1.0 innings of work.

made her 13 relief appearance, 15 appearance of the season, as she faced four batters across 1.0 innings of work. Kenley Hilleary made her 18 th relief appearance, 20 th appearance of the season, and struck out two of the final three batters of the night. Her work was enough to earn the senior her second save of the season.

made her 18 relief appearance, 20 appearance of the season, and struck out two of the final three batters of the night. Her work was enough to earn the senior her second save of the season. Wednesday’s appearance marked Hilleary’s seventh appearance in Tech’s last eight games.

Jayden Gailey led Tech’s offense on Wednesday with as she went 3 for 3 including one double.

led Tech’s offense on Wednesday with as she went 3 for 3 including one double. Gailey’s three hits against Georgia State not only marked a season high for hits but tied her career high for hits for the second time. The performance marked her seventh multi-hit game of the season.

Paige Vukadinovich, Emma Simon, and Madi Duffel score one run apiece to help Tech walk away with the 3-1 win.

and score one run apiece to help Tech walk away with the 3-1 win. Duffel saw her sixth multi-RBI game of the season as she finished Wednesday night with a pair of runs batted in.

Alyssa Willer and Addison Leschber sit with Tech’s longest active reached safely streaks as they both have safely reached in each of the last eight games.

and sit with Tech’s longest active reached safely streaks as they both have safely reached in each of the last eight games. Leschber also sits with Tech’s longest active hitting streak of six games.

Tech advances its overall record against the Panthers to 58-25, including a 30-9 record on The Flats. The Yellow Jackets extend their win streak against the Panthers to 11 games.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Georgia Tech began the game forcing Georgia State to go three up, three down in both the first and second innings with a combined five ground outs and one swinging strikeout.

The Yellow Jackets got on the board in the bottom of the second as they scored three runs on three hits along with one walk. Vukadinovich and Simon scored Tech’s first two runs of the game thanks to a double to center field from Duffel. The second baseman joined them at home shortly after off a Willer single to left field.

Johnson collected two more strikeouts in the top of the third as she continued to hold the Panthers scoreless until the top of the fourth. Georgia State scored its lone run of the game in the fourth as a single to center advance the Panther on second base home.

Johnson earned one final strikeout in the fifth before she was relieved by Coffield who faced four batters in the sixth and surrendered no runs. Coffield was relieved by Hilleary in the seventh who went on to strikeout two Panthers to secure the win.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will pack the bus and head north to Louisville, KY to take on the Cardinals in a three-game series March 27-29.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.