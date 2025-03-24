Tech Returns to the Top 25

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball (20-4, 7-2 ACC) has been awarded the No. 19 ranking in Perfect Game‘s latest Top-25 poll and No. 25 in this week’s D1 Baseball and USA Today Coaches’ Poll. The Yellow Jackets earned their ranking by starting the year 20-4 and are coming off a road sweep over Notre Dame this past weekend. This is the first Top-25 rank for the Jackets since the 2022 season.

Georgia Tech is 20-4 for the first time in 14 seasons (2011), having earned its first ACC road sweep in nearly three years this past weekend (18-7(8), 9-5 and 10-2). Those wins propelled GT to a 7-2 conference record; its best ACC start since 2011.

The No. 19/25 Yellow Jackets will put their ranking on the line four times this week, first, on Tuesday at Kennesaw State (game played in Marietta at S. Walter Kelly Sr. Memorial Field) before welcoming in No. 6 Clemson (23-3, 4-2 ACC) for a weekend series at Mac Nease Baseball Park.

This Week’s Schedule

Tuesday – No. 19/25 GT at Kennesaw State – 6 p.m. – S. Walter Kelly Sr. Memorial Field

Friday – No. 19/25 GT vs. No. 3/6 Clemson – 6 p.m. – Rally Towels and Coach Hall Top 10 Wins Poster Giveaway – Tickets

Saturday – No. 19/25 GT vs. No. 3/6 Clemson – 4 p.m. – Free GT Chain Giveaway – Tickets

Sunday – No. 19/25 GT vs. No. 3/6 Clemson – 1 p.m. – All Abilities Day – Tickets