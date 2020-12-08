Tech Opens ACC Play Hosting Boston College Wednesday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball closes out the season-opening four-game homestand opening Atlantic Coast Conference play on Wednesday morning, welcoming Boston College. The Yellow Jackets and Eagles are slated to tip at 11 a.m. in McCamish Pavilion on the ACC Network Extra.

The Jackets (2-1, 0-0 ACC) grabbed their second victory of the season, defeating Tulane, 55-51, last week in McCamish Pavilion. Senior Lorela Cubaj posted her second-consecutive double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds against the Green Wave for her 11th career double-double. Tulane staged a late rally, closing the deficit to within one possession, but the Jackets finished strong to collect the win. Freshman Loyal McQueen has earned the start in all three contests and has contributed double-figure scoring numbers each game.

Boston College (4-0, 0-0 ACC) enters conference play with an unblemished record after opening the season with four home victories. Taylor Soule leads the Eagles, averaging 17.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game through four games.

Tech leads the all-time series against Boston College, 13-6, and has taken 10 of the last 12 meetings against the Eagles. When competing in Atlanta, Tech leads the series, 7-2, despite dropping last season’s regular season contest in McCamish Pavilion.

Follow Along:

Live Stats: Click Here

Watch Live: ACC Network Extra; Watch Online

Listen Live: Click Here

Safety Protocols: Click Here

Gameday Publications:

Gameday Roster Card

Game Notes/Media Center

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.