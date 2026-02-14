Tech Offense Explodes for Record Breaking Sweep

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech offense lived up to its lofty preseason expectations on Saturday, crushing Bowling Green by scores of 27-4 and 12-2 (7) to complete the opening series sweep. The No. 2/5-ranked Yellow Jackets (3-0) scored 50 runs over the course of the three-game series, the most against a single opponent on opening weekend in program history, including a 27-run outburst in game one today, tied for the most runs in a single game since 1994.

Game one was all Jackets. Bowling Green jumped ahead, 2-0, after the first two innings, only for Tech to score 11 runs in the bottom of the third, tied for the 15th largest single inning scoring outburst in program history and the most since scoring 12 against Long Island in 2023. The inning consisted of seven hits, including one double from Drew Burress and a three-run home run from Alex Hernandez, along with five walks as 16 different players came up to hit. Hernandez delivered five RBI in the third inning alone, following his home run with a two-run single later in the inning. Eight of the 11 runs were scored with two outs and eight of the nine batters in the lineup scored. GT would go on to add five more runs in the fourth, six in the sixth and four in the seventh, batting around each time, before adding the 27th run of the game on a bases loaded walk in the eighth. All 18 hitters on the roster got multiple at bats in the win, amounting to 22 base hits, 15 walks and four hit-by-pitches. Mason Patel fought off some early inning runs to finish with 5.0 innings pitched and earn his first win of the season, while the bullpen allowed only three hits in the final 4.0 innings.

In game two, the Jackets delivered consistently competitive at-bats, securing runs in six of the seven innings played and racking up 16 hits, six of which were doubles, to win the game by run-rule, 12-2. Hernandez continued his monstrous day, going 4-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, while Will Baker went 2-for-2 with three walks and the game-winning two-run double in the bottom of the seventh to deliver the mercy-rule victory. All nine batters reached base multiple times, seven recorded at least one RBI and seven scored at least one run in a very impressive showing, one through nine. Freshman Cooper Underwood was very impressive in his first-career start, pitching 3.2 innings before handing the ball off to the trio of Kayden Campbell, Justin Shadek and Caden Spivey, who combined for 3.1 innings without allowing a hit and only surrendering two baserunners, via walks.

QUICK HITS: TEAM

Georgia Tech has now swept each of their last five opening weekend series dating back to 2022.

The 50-11 overall score of this weekend is the largest margin of victory (39) for a three-game series since Tech swept Western Carolina by a 47-run margin back in 2019.

Fifty runs scored is the most over an opening weekend three-game series in program history.

It’s the most runs scored through the first three games of a regular season since Tech scored a whopping 77 runs in the first three games of the 1975 season, which included a 41-0 victory over Earlham College, still the Division I record for largest margin of victory in a game.

James Ramsey becomes the fifth Tech head coach to begin his tenure 3-0, joining Danny Hall, John Heisman, Kid Clay and Joe Pittard.

becomes the fifth Tech head coach to begin his tenure 3-0, joining Danny Hall, John Heisman, Kid Clay and Joe Pittard. The 27 runs in game one is tied for the most runs scored by GT in a single game since 1994 – Danny Hall’s first year with Georgia Tech, and the year the Yellow Jackets finished runners-up at the College World Series.

The Jackets have now scored double-digit runs in each of their first three games of the season for the first time since 2006, the last time Georgia Tech made it to the College World Series.

Georgia Tech pitching struck out 37 batters over the course of the series, good enough for a 13.32 K/9 clip, the program record for K/9 over a full season is 10.00 set back in 1998.

The Jackets drew 15 walks in game one, the most in single game since drawing 19 vs. Virginia Tech in 2024.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Sophomore Will Baker was perfect at the plate today, going 4-for-4 across both games with two doubles and reaching base successfully on all nine of his plate appearances, drawing four walks and getting hit by a pitch.

was perfect at the plate today, going 4-for-4 across both games with two doubles and reaching base successfully on all nine of his plate appearances, drawing four walks and getting hit by a pitch. He finishes the weekend with a team-high .778 average (7-for-9) and a .857 OBP with six runs scored and a 1.111 slugging percentage.

Baker has now reached base successfully in each of his last 11 plate appearances and 12-of-14 overall this season.

He delivered his first career walk-off hit in the seventh inning of game two, giving him five RBI for the weekend.

Sophomore Alex Hernandez delivered a jaw dropping performance in both games today, going 7-for-8 (.875). He went off for six RBI in game one, matching the career high he set twice last season (most recently in the Oxford Regional against Western Kentucky) before delivering his second career 4-for-4 showing in game two, resulting in his seventh RBI of the day.

delivered a jaw dropping performance in both games today, going 7-for-8 (.875). He went off for six RBI in game one, matching the career high he set twice last season (most recently in the Oxford Regional against Western Kentucky) before delivering his second career 4-for-4 showing in game two, resulting in his seventh RBI of the day. Hernandez, who set the Georgia Tech freshman RBI record last season (69) leads the team with eight RBI so far this season and keeps him on pace to become the fastest Yellow Jacket ever to reach 100 career RBI. He has recorded 77 RBI in just 62 games (1.24 RBI per game).

He launched his first home run of the season, and the Jackets’ only home run of the day, in game one. It was his 17th career long ball.

You hang 'em, @_AlexHernandez2 BANGS 'EM 💣 The first 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐲 𝐁𝐨𝐦𝐛 of the year puts us in front! 105 off the bat. 379 ft. 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/EZVncpPiHe — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 14, 2026

Hernandez extends his hitting streak to six games, dating back to last season, the longest active streak on the team.

Junior Vahn Lackey filled in at designated hitter for both games, delivering five hits, including one double, and four RBI.

filled in at designated hitter for both games, delivering five hits, including one double, and four RBI. He went 3-for-3 with a walk in game one, matching his career best for hits in a single game and giving him six-career three-hit games in White & Gold.

Lackey extends his hitting streak to five games dating back to last season and his on-base streak to 13 games.

Junior Ryan Zuckerman was very impressive both at the plate and in the field, making multiple plus plays at third base while going 4-for-8 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored.

Goood piece of hitting from @RyanZuckerman_ Tech has now scored in all three innings tonight 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/fXNqbWi7Qj — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 14, 2026

Junior Jarren Advincula also turned in a .500 performance on the day, going 3-for-6 with three RBI and three walks, coming around to score three times.

also turned in a .500 performance on the day, going 3-for-6 with three RBI and three walks, coming around to score three times. Junior Kent Schmidt only managed one hit but reached base five different times across 11 plate appearances today, coming around to score each time (five total runs). He extends his on-base streak to a team-high 20 games dating back to last season, just two games shy of his career long.

only managed one hit but reached base five different times across 11 plate appearances today, coming around to score each time (five total runs). He extends his on-base streak to a team-high 20 games dating back to last season, just two games shy of his career long. Sophomore Drew Rogers had an interesting day at the plate, going 1-for-4 with two walks and two hit-by-pitches, both coming in game two, for a .625 OBP. He extends his on-base streak to 11 games, the longest of his career.

had an interesting day at the plate, going 1-for-4 with two walks and two hit-by-pitches, both coming in game two, for a .625 OBP. He extends his on-base streak to 11 games, the longest of his career. He also threw out three opposing baserunners today, one at each base – a back pick to catch a runner at first, a caught stealing at second and a caught stealing at third.

Junior Drew Burress delivered RBI in both games today, for a day-long total of three. That brings his career RBI mark to 153 as he continues his quest to become just the ninth Yellow Jacket to ever reach the 200 RBI mark.

delivered RBI in both games today, for a day-long total of three. That brings his career RBI mark to 153 as he continues his quest to become just the ninth Yellow Jacket to ever reach the 200 RBI mark. He posted two doubles today, giving him 40 for his career, just 10 shy of breaking into the all-time Top 20 in Tech history.

Multiple Jackets delivered their first collegiate hit today, all in game one, including Michael Dee , Coleman Lewis (two hits) and Judson Hartwell .

, (two hits) and . Sophomore Cade Brown recorded his first hit in White & Gold in game one after transferring from Georgia over the summer.

recorded his first hit in White & Gold in game one after transferring from Georgia over the summer. Senior Parker Brosius made his at bats count in game one, going 1-for-2 with a walk and four RBI, the most he’s had since driving in five against Youngstown State back in 2024 (March 8).

made his at bats count in game one, going 1-for-2 with a walk and four RBI, the most he’s had since driving in five against Youngstown State back in 2024 (March 8). R-Sophomore Nathanael Coupet drove in a pair of runs in game one, bringing his career tally to 10. It was his third-career multi-RBI day.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Mason Patel made his sixth career start in White & Gold, and his first since the Athens Regional in 2024, to begin game one. He threw 5.0 innings with seven strikeouts, both the most he has ever recorded in a start while at Tech.

made his sixth career start in White & Gold, and his first since the Athens Regional in 2024, to begin game one. He threw 5.0 innings with seven strikeouts, both the most he has ever recorded in a start while at Tech. In total, it was his third-longest outing as a Yellow Jacket and tied for the second most strikeouts he has recorded, behind his 5.1 IP, nine strikeout season debut last season and his 6.2 innings of dominance out of the bullpen at Notre Dame (March 22) last season.

Patel would get credit for the win, moving him to 1-0 and 14-5 over his now three seasons as a Yellow Jacket.

Sophomore LHP Adam McKelvey was first out of the bullpen today, entering the game with a 16-2 cushion. He struck out three of the four batters he faced, surpassing his season total for Ks from last season (two strikeouts in 3.0 innings).

was first out of the bullpen today, entering the game with a 16-2 cushion. He struck out three of the four batters he faced, surpassing his season total for Ks from last season (two strikeouts in 3.0 innings). Junior Porter Buursema took the ball for the seventh, striking out three batters and allowing a pair of walks. It was his sixth-career three K showing, fourth as a Yellow Jacket, and the first time he has struck out three in just 1.0 innings.

took the ball for the seventh, striking out three batters and allowing a pair of walks. It was his sixth-career three K showing, fourth as a Yellow Jacket, and the first time he has struck out three in just 1.0 innings. R-Freshman Dimitri Angelakos delivered the final six outs of game one, making his collegiate debut to the tune of 2.0 innings and three strikeouts.

delivered the final six outs of game one, making his collegiate debut to the tune of 2.0 innings and three strikeouts. In game two, Cooper Underwood became the first true freshman to start on opening weekend since Aeden Finateri in 2022, pitching 3.2 innings and allowing only four hits while striking out four.

became the first true freshman to start on opening weekend since Aeden Finateri in 2022, pitching 3.2 innings and allowing only four hits while striking out four. Senior LHP Kayden Campbell earned the win in game two, pitching 1.1 innings of work and allowing only one baserunner. This was his third career victory at Tech as he improved his record to 3-1.

earned the win in game two, pitching 1.1 innings of work and allowing only one baserunner. This was his third career victory at Tech as he improved his record to 3-1. R-Sophomore Justin Shadek made his Georgia Tech debut in the sixth inning of game two, dominating his 1.0 innings of work with a strikeout and one walk allowed on just 11 pitches.

made his Georgia Tech debut in the sixth inning of game two, dominating his 1.0 innings of work with a strikeout and one walk allowed on just 11 pitches. Senior Caden Spivey finished off the top of the seventh for the Jackets, striking out the side on 14 pitches. He lowers his ERA to 1.50 when coming out of the bullpen as a Yellow Jacket (three earned runs over 18.0 innings).

Up Next

Georgia Tech will look to keep the bats hot this coming week when the Jackets embark for their first road test, at Georgia Southern, on Tuesday at 6 p.m. from J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro, Ga. Starters for the contest have yet to be announced and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

