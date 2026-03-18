Tech Hosts Outdoor Season Opener

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams will kick off the outdoor campaign at home in the annual Yellow Jacket Invitational.

Yellow Jacket Invitational

The meet will start at 11:30 a.m. with the hammer throw before the full slate of field events all begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday’s running events will begin at 6 p.m. as the 5000m races close the night out at 8:15 p.m. Saturday’s field events will all start at noon as the track races commence at 1 p.m. concluding with the 4x400m relay at 3:40 p.m.

Tech will serve as host for one of the premier meets to begin the outdoor track and field season. Kendall Ward highlighted the Yellow Jackets with a bronze medal performance in the ACC women’s high jump final for her first top-three finish at the conference meet. The team recorded nine top-five all-time performers across the indoor campaign.

The Jackets won seven total events in last year’s opener, sweeping the triple jump victories by John Watkins and Adaora Tagbo.

Admission is free for all fans, parking will be available at the ER66 Family Housing garage, the lot will open each day starting at 7 a.m. (via 10th street).

The intersection of 10th St. and Hemphill Ave. will be closed. Vehicles cannot enter or leave campus via Hemphill Ave., or travel from Northside Dr. to State St. via 10th St., and vice versa. More info and alternate routes are available here.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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