Carlton Set for NCAA Outdoor Championships

THE FLATS – Junior distance runner Billy Carlton is set to race in the 3000 steeplechase at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships from June 10-13 in Eugene, Oregon.

2026 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Wednesday, June 10-Saturday, June 13

Eugene, Ore. (Hayward Field)

3000 Steeplechase Semifinal: Wednesday, 8:38 p.m. ET

3000 Steeplechase Final: Friday, 8:24 p.m. ET

Championships Info

Schedule

ESPN/ESPN2

Live Results

Carlton will begin the week in the semifinal field of the steeplechase race. The semifinal race is slated to begin at 8:38 p.m. ET. Among the 24 athletes, the top 12 finishers advance to the championship final on Friday at 5:24 p.m.

The junior emerged as one of the nation’s best in the event early with a program record time of 8:38.49 at the Raleigh Relays on March 26. He was the conference leader in the steeplechase for the first month of the season and claimed second overall at the 130th running of the Penn Relays.

He entered the ACC Championships as one of the top four athletes in the race and secured his first-ever conference podium finish in third place and was named to the All-ACC First Team. Carlton held the 30th fastest time in the nation and eyed a top-12 finish at the NCAA East First Round to qualify for nationals.

Carlton ran the race of his life and extended his program record time with an 8:36.97, earning his first-ever trip to the NCAA Outdoor Championships. No Tech runner has ever run faster than 8:39 in the event, and Carlton became the first Tech male athlete to qualify for the main event since 2023.

The Decatur native has been named to the 2025 All-ACC Cross Country Academic Team and 2025-26 All-ACC Indoor Track & Field Academic Team this season and accumulated multiple academic honors while pursuing his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Wednesday’s race will be live on ESPN with coverage beginning at 8 p.m., with Friday’s championship race available on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. Live results will be available at ncaa.com. For more information, visit ramblinwreck.com.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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