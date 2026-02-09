Tech Hosts Kennesaw State in First Midweek Game of the Season

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball is set to host its first midweek contest as the Kennesaw State Owls come to Mewborn Field Tuesday night.

Game Information

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia Tech | 5 pm | Live Stats | TV: ACCNX

Clear Bag Policy

Shirley Clements Mewborn Field will continue to implement a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Parking

Parking will be available in the in the Family Housing deck for all fans. The deck will be open two hours prior to first pitch.

Promotions

New to Mewborn Field for this season is Softball Bingo & Beer on Tuesday nights (featuring $3 beer)! Fans can enjoy watching Tech softball in action while playing in-game bingo and taking advantage of the latest deal at concessions.

Storylines

Tech began the season gong 4-2 in the annual 27 th Buzz Classic Tournament at Mewborn Field.

Buzz Classic Tournament at Mewborn Field. The Jackets were highlighted on offense by Gracyn Tucker and Jayden Gailey , both of whom hit grand slams during the tournament.

and , both of whom hit grand slams during the tournament. Five Yellow Jackets in total hit home runs in Gailey who finished the week with two and Tucker who finished the week with four.

Freshmen Gracie King, Abby McKinnis, Madi Duffel, Julia Morici, and Katie Cunane all made their first collegiate appearances during the Buzz Classic.

and all made their first collegiate appearances during the Buzz Classic. Transfers Raegan Wall, Holly Medina, Kenley Hilleary, and Madalyn Johnson also sported White and Tech Gold for the very first time over the course of the four-day tournament.

and also sported White and Tech Gold for the very first time over the course of the four-day tournament. Tucker finished the week with eight runs, six hits, one double, one triple, four home runs, 11 RBI, and 21 total bases. She is the first Yellow Jacket to see grand slams in back-to-back seasons since Mallorie Black (2023-24).

Emma Simon and King saw their first career home runs on Sunday to help Tech collect two wins over the Pirates.

Tech began the Buzz Classic with back-to-back shutout wins over Villanova, the first being an 8-0 win in six innings and the second being an 8-0 win in five innings. Pitchers Johnson and Tymber Harris not only collected their first wins of the season against the Wildcats but also saw their first shutouts. Harris finished opening week with a 2.00 ERA and a 2-0 record after pitched a total of 7.0 innings. Johnson was right behind her with a 2.80 ERA, 15.0 innings pitched, 17 strikeouts, and a 1-1 record.

The Yellow Jackets saw their first ranked games of the season during the tournament as they took on No. 16 Alabama on both Friday and Saturday.

Series Notes

This will be the 38th all-time meeting between Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State.

The Yellow Jackets lead the series, 27-10, and have won the last seven consecutive meetings by a combined score of 43-16.

Tech holds winning records both at home (15-4) and away (12-5) against Kennesaw State.

During last season’s meeting between the Yellow Jackets and the Owls, Tucker, Willer, Simon, and Gailey (2) all recorded runs to help Tech walk away with the 7-2 win. Addison Leschber led the team with two RBI and 11 putouts.

Kenley Hilleary will see some familiar faces as the senior right-handed pitcher transferred to Tech ahead of the 2026 season from Kennesaw State, where she played her first three collegiate seasons.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM). Season tickets start at just $80.00 and all chairback seating is sold out for the upcoming season.

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.