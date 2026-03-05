Tech Heads to South Carolina for First ACC Road Test Against Clemson

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (15-8, 3-0 ACC) packs the bus for its first road conference test of the season against Clemson (14-7, 0-0 ACC) March 6-8 in Clemson, S.C.

Series Information

Friday vs. Clemson | 6 p.m. | TV: ACCNX | Stat Link

Saturday vs. Clemson | 1 p.m. | TV: ACCNX | Stat Link

Sunday vs. Clemson | 6 p.m. | TV: ACCN | Stat Link

Storylines

Tech began conference play last week with its first sweep of Notre Dame in program history. The Saturday 4-3 walk off win secured Tech’s first conference series win against Notre Dame since the 2017 season. Of the six ACC schools that began conference play last week, Tech was the only school that finished the week undefeated in conference play.

The sweep featured a combined 20 runs from the Yellow Jackets, two wins from Madalyn Johnson and Kenley Hilleary’s first win pitching for Tech.

and first win pitching for Tech. In that series, Reese Hunter and Gracyn Tucker helped lead the team offensively with four runs and five hits respectively.

and helped lead the team offensively with four runs and five hits respectively. Hunter slammed two home runs against the Fighting Irish and finished the series with a team high seven RBI and 12 total bases.

Saturday was Tech’s first walk of win of the season after Holly Medina’s final hit was enough to advance Raegan Wall home for the 4-3 win to take the series.

final hit was enough to advance Raegan Wall home for the 4-3 win to take the series. Tech enters the weekend series against Clemson coming off a 6-2 midweek loss to Troy. Tuesday’s loss was Tech’s first home loss of the season to an unranked team.

Tucker’s one hit on Tuesday kept her 11-game hitting streak alive, which is the longest hitting streak of any Yellow Jackets so far this season.

Medina’s one hit against Troy extended her safely reached streak to 14 games, setting a new longest reached streak for this season as she surpassed Willer’s 13-game safely reached streak set earlier this season.

Entering the second week of conference play, Tech sits sixth nationally, first in the ACC for hits (214).

As a team, the Yellow Jackets are third in the ACC in batting average, holding a .358 batting average going into the series with the Tigers, who sit 10 th in the conference with a .300 batting average.

in the conference with a .300 batting average. Alyssa Willer continues to have an exceptional sophomore season as she leads Tech in all major categories offensively with a .441 batting average, 19 runs, 30 hits, six doubles, six home runs, 28 RBI, 54 total bases, a .794 slugging percentage and a .533 on base percentage.

Her numbers are good enough for a 16 th place ACC ranking for batting and 41 st nationally for hits.

place ACC ranking for batting and 41 nationally for hits. Tech has recorded at least one home run in 15 of its 23 total games played so far this season. Of those 15 games, 10 games have seen multiple home runs recorded. The Yellow Jackets so far this season have not gone more than one game without hitting at least one home run.

Series Notes

Tech trails the overall series against Clemson, 13-0 with only three of those losses have been dealt while playing at Clemson.

The most recent meeting saw Tech dropped the three-game series at Mewborn Field to cap the 2025 regular season.

Willer helped lead Tech through the series in 2025 with two runs, three hits, one RBI, and one home run. Vukadinovich helped Willer in her offensive efforts with one run, three hits, one RBI, and one stolen base.

Makayla Coffield leads the pitching staff as far as experience against the Tigers as last season she threw a combined 3.2 innings and recorded two strikeouts.

In their freshmen seasons, Sydnie Watts and Tymber Harris faced off against Clemson for the very first time with Watts getting 0.2 innings in while Harris saw 2.0.

