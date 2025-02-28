Tech Hangs 16 on Western Michigan to Open Series

THE FLATS – The bats stayed hot for Georgia Tech baseball (8-2) as the Yellow Jackets pummeled Western Michigan (0-8) 16-4 on Friday evening inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Tech launched four home runs off the bats of Drew Burress (4th), Alex Hernandez (4th), Kyle Lodise (2nd) and Drew Rogers (3rd) while starting pitcher Tate McKee set a career high with 10 strikeouts as the Yellow Jackets rolled to their eighth win of the season.
QUICK HITS: THE TEAM
- Tech concludes the month of February with an 8-2 record – the fifth straight season GT has posted a win percentage of at least .800 through the opening month of the season.
- The Jackets connected for three doubles today off the bats of Vahn Lackey (4th) and Carson Kerce (5th & 6th). Tech has hit 32 doubles this season – the 2nd most in Division I and the most by a GT team through 10 games since at least the turn of the century.
- Georgia Tech pitching has posted a 4.40 ERA over the opening 10 games, its lowest in three seasons.
- The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series with Western Michigan, 5-0, following today’s result.
- Tech swiped one bag today, courtesy of Burress. The Yellow Jackets entered the weekend leading the ACC in steals, bringing that number to 22 after today.
- Georgia Tech’s top-three hitters, Kyle Lodise (14), Drew Burress (11) and Kent Schmidt (15) have combined for 40 runs scored this season. That’s more runs scored than 109 DI programs so far in 2025 (over a third of the 298 programs), including Western Michigan – 26 runs scored in 2025.
QUICK HITS: THE BATS
- Junior shortstop Kyle Lodise secured his seventh-straight game reaching base at least three times – hitting his second Division I home run and a single while also drawing a walk.
- Lodise went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and a season-high 4 RBI – he has scored multiple times in three-straight games and has scored at least once every game of his seven-game streak.
- This was Lodise’s first-career four-RBI game at the Division I level, after doing so three times in his past 98 games at DII Augusta.
- Lodise leads the team with a .560 on-base percentage this season and is slashing .462 avg. (team-high) / .611 OBP (team-high) / .885 Slug. (2nd only to Burress) over the last seven games.
- The Brunswick, Ga. native has reached base in a career-best 22 straight games dating back to his time at Augusta University.
- Sophomore Drew Burress put together yet another multi-hit day, launching his 4th home run of the season and 29th of his GT career in the very first inning – his 8th career 1st inning homer.
- Burress drove in Lodise, who had walked to leadoff the game, giving him yet another multi-RBI game. Burress has gotten multiple hits in each of his last four games and drove in multiple Jackets for the 4th time this season.
- The Houston County product has now driven in 83 runs as a Yellow Jacket and leads the team with 16 so far in 2025.
- Sophomore Kent Schmidt continued his excellent season, going 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.
- Schmidt has recorded multiple hits in four-straight games this year – the longest such streak of his career.
- Schmidt extends his career-best on-base streak to 18 games with his performance today.
- Freshman Alex Hernandez connected for his fourth HR of the season and third in his last four games. He has recorded at least one RBI in four-straight games and is the only underclassmen in Division I with a save (Feb. 16 vs. Old Dominion) and multiple home runs this season – one of only three players in total from Division I.
- He has homered in back-to-back games for the first time as a college baseball player.
- Freshman Drew Rogers mashed another three-run HR as a part of Tech’s six-run bottom of the sixth. It was his third HR of the year and third in as many appearances after hitting his first on Sunday against Marshall (Feb. 23) and his second on Wednesday against West Georgia (Feb. 26).
- Rogers becomes the first freshman to homer in three-straight appearances since Drew Compton in 2021.
- Junior Parker Brosius came off the bench once again, going 2-for-2 with a season-best three RBI, a triple and a walk.
- He has now driven in multiple runs in three of his last four games (7 RBI in total) while only getting three hits – SAC fly, reached on an error off an attempted SAC bunt, bases loaded walk (twice), RBI single and two-RBI triple.
- Sophomore Carson Kerce matched his career high with two doubles today. He has hit multiple doubles twice this season and has already surpassed his doubles total from his freshman season (5) despite playing in a fifth of the games he did last season.
QUICK HITS: THE ARMS
- Sophomore RHP Tate McKee continued his dominant 2025, earning the win (2-0) after pitching 5.0+ innings today with three earned runs and a career-high 10 strikeouts. He is the only Jacket to have struck out double-digits in a single appearance this season and the first since Adam Finateri did so last season (vs. Cornell – Feb. 24, 2024).
- McKee boasts a 2.40 ERA through three starts, pitching 5.0 innings in all three appearances and striking out 11.4-per-nine innings.
- R-Sophomore RHP Caden Gaudette made his team-leading fifth appearance of the season, entering the game with the bases loaded and nobody out to get Tech out of a jam in the sixth inning
- He recorded his 10th strikeout of the season today, after entering the season with only six Ks through his first two years on The Flats.
- Junior RHP Carson Ballard earned his second-career save and first of the 2025 season after pitching a nearly flawless final 3.0 innings – allowing only one baserunner and striking out two.
- This was Ballard’s longest outing of the season despite throwing fewer pitches than either of his previous two appearances.
Head Coach Danny Hall
Sophomore RHP Tate McKee (2-0) set a career-high with 10 strikeouts in 5.0+ innings
UP NEXT
The Yellow Jackets continue the weekend series against Western Michigan, tomorrow at 2 p.m. Georgia Tech is expected to start RHP Brady Jones (0-0) against Western Michigan’s LHP – Joey Wizceb (0-1). The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.
