Tech Falls to Panthers in Midweek Matchup

Box Score (.pdf)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball dropped just its second midweek contest since 2019 when it fell 10-1 to Georgia State on Wednesday night at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The 10th-ranked Yellow Jackets (6-2) fell behind early after a four-run opening frame for the Panthers (4-6) and were unable to get the bats going for runs in response, hitting just .147 for the game.

Third baseman Justyn-Henry Malloy, who was 2-for-3 on the day with the lone RBI and a walk, was the standout bat for Tech on the night. Luke Waddell and Austin Wilhite also had base hits through the right side with Wilhite also drawing a walk. In his first collegiate at-bat, true freshman Hank Thomas boomed a double to the outfield wall, while Jake DeLeo and Colin Hall also had hits.

On the mound, starter RHP Cort Roedig (0-1) took the loss, surrendering four runs on three hits in just 0.1 innings of work. LHP Dalton Smith then settled the game with 2.2 innings of no-hit work before Tech used seven pitchers the rest of the way.

Leading GSU at the plate was W. Mize, who finished 2-of-4, a homer and a double, for three RBI. On the mound, RHP Mason Patel (1-2) got the win, allowing just three hits and striking out eight in 6.0 shutout innings.

The No. 10 Yellow Jackets will now prepare for No. 1 Louisville for what will be the first top-10 matchup on The Flats since 2011 when No. 8 Tech hosted No. 1 Virginia. First pitch for Friday, March 5 is set for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

Postgame Notes:

Georgia Tech moves to 68-12 all-time versus Georgia State.

Georgia Tech is now 15-2 in midweek contests dating back to the 2019 season.

In relief, Georgia Tech used Dalton Smith , Hugh Chapman , Chance Huff , Ben King , Dawson Brown , Brody Westbrooks , John Medich and Josiah Siegel .

, , , , , , and . Hank Thomas knocked a double in his first collegiate at-bat in the ninth inning

Multimedia:

Head Coach Danny Hall Postgame Press Conference

