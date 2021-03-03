Open search form
Open mobile menu

Tech Falls to Panthers in Midweek Matchup

Box Score (.pdf)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball dropped just its second midweek contest since 2019 when it fell 10-1 to Georgia State on Wednesday night at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The 10th-ranked Yellow Jackets (6-2) fell behind early after a four-run opening frame for the Panthers (4-6) and were unable to get the bats going for runs in response, hitting just .147 for the game.

Third baseman Justyn-Henry Malloy, who was 2-for-3 on the day with the lone RBI and a walk, was the standout bat for Tech on the night. Luke Waddell and Austin Wilhite also had base hits through the right side with Wilhite also drawing a walk. In his first collegiate at-bat, true freshman Hank Thomas boomed a double to the outfield wall, while Jake DeLeo and Colin Hall also had hits.

On the mound, starter RHP Cort Roedig (0-1) took the loss, surrendering four runs on three hits in just 0.1 innings of work. LHP Dalton Smith then settled the game with 2.2 innings of no-hit work before Tech used seven pitchers the rest of the way.

Leading GSU at the plate was W. Mize, who finished 2-of-4, a homer and a double, for three RBI. On the mound, RHP Mason Patel (1-2) got the win, allowing just three hits and striking out eight in 6.0 shutout innings.

The No. 10 Yellow Jackets will now prepare for No. 1 Louisville for what will be the first top-10 matchup on The Flats since 2011 when No. 8 Tech hosted No. 1 Virginia. First pitch for Friday, March 5 is set for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

Postgame Notes:

  • Georgia Tech moves to 68-12 all-time versus Georgia State.
  • Georgia Tech is now 15-2 in midweek contests dating back to the 2019 season.
  • In relief, Georgia Tech used Dalton Smith, Hugh Chapman, Chance Huff, Ben King, Dawson Brown, Brody Westbrooks, John Medich and Josiah Siegel.
  • Hank Thomas knocked a double in his first collegiate at-bat in the ninth inning

Multimedia:

Head Coach Danny Hall Postgame Press Conference

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
March 4, 2021 No. 10 Jackets Host No. 1 Louisville in ACC Battle

Two top-10 baseball teams to battle on The Flats for first time since 2011

No. 10 Jackets Host No. 1 Louisville in ACC Battle
March 4, 2021 TECH TALKS: Brant Hurter

Presented by Georgia Power, the Jackets' Friday starter talks his recovery from Tommy John

TECH TALKS: Brant Hurter
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets