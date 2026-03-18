Tech Falls to No. 13 UgA, 5-1

ATHENS, GA. – Georgia Tech softball (17-14, 5-4 ACC) dropped its midweek tussle with No. 13 UgA (21-7, 1-2 SEC), 5-1.
QUICK HITS
- Madalyn Johnson made her 15thstart of the season, 20th appearance, on Wednesday evening and recorded two strikeouts across her 4.0 innings pitched.
- Johnson continues to lead Tech’s pitching staff in appearances (20), starts (15), strikeouts (76), and innings pitched (87.1).
- Makayla Coffield made her 10th relief appearance, 12thappearance of the season, as she relieved Johnson in the fifth inning and faced five Bulldogs.
- Kenley Hilleary made her 14threlief appearance, 16th appearance of the season, facing the final four batters in 1.1 innings of work. Wednesday’s appearance marked Hilleary’s third appearance in each of Tech’s last three games.
- Hilleary’s 14 relief appearances are the most of any Yellow Jacket this season while her 16 total appearances are the second most of any Tech pitcher this season.
- Julia Morici scored Tech’s lone run of the game on Wednesday bringing her to seven runs scored this season.
- Addison Leschber and Holly Medina each had a hand in Tech’s two total hits against UgA.
- With one hit each, Leschber and Medina both sit with a three-game reached base streak as does Alyssa Willer as she was walked once.
- Wednesday’s game against No. 13 UgA was Tech’s 12th match up against a top-25 ranked opponent.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- After both teams went scoreless through the first three innings, Tech got on the board first as Duffel was walked with the bases loaded, sending pinch runner Morici home from third.
- UgA responded in the bottom half of the inning with two runs on two hits to take the lead. The Bulldogs got on base with a single before a triple advanced the runner and tied the game. A sac hit to second was enough to send home UgA’s runner from third to take the lead.
- The bottom of the fifth saw the hosting Bulldogs tally another three runs, the first of which came off a solo home run over left field. UgA’s other two runs came across off a double deep into left field.
UP NEXT
The Yellow Jackets will return home to host No. 20 Duke in a three-game series March 20-22 at Mewborn Field.
Purchasing 2026 Tickets
All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).
2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!
Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!
Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!
Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!
On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!
Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.