Tech Falls to NC State Thursday Night

RALEIGH, N.C. – Georgia Tech women’s basketball was dealt a defeat in its final road game of 2025 against RV NC State Thursday night, 87-58.

The result was not without a bright spot, as sophomore guard Talayah Walker continued her impressive season, tying her career-high with 20 points. The Odenton, Md. native did not miss a shot in the first half, going 6-for-6 from the floor and 2-for-2 at the charity stripe. She also set a new career-best with four made three’s.

Catherine Alben made her first start as a Yellow Jacket Thursday, scoring 18 points – all in the fourth quarter, where she shot 8-for-9. She helped the Yellow Jackets outscore NC State 24-10 in the final frame. Entering off the bench, Brianna Turnage led the Jackets with four assists.

Tech (4-9, 0-2 ACC) showed off its offensive prowess in the opening quarter, shooting 47% from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc, but the Wolfpack (8-4, 2-0 ACC) managed to pull away behind strong second and third quarters.

The game capped off Tech’s treacherous stretch of seven road games in the last eight, including just one home game (Dec. 8) in 29 days.

FIRST HALF

NC State scored the game’s opening points but were quickly answered by a two from Walker. She sank a triple less than two minutes later to shut down a Wolfpack run, now 7-5, with under eight on the clock. She made another three to get Tech down two again, 10-8, and was followed by a triple from Foster – pushing it to 12-11 in favor of NC State. The Wolfpack got to 14 before Walker drilled her third triple in five minutes, evening the game. Savannah Samuel added a layup about 30 seconds later to hand the Jackets their first lead of the night, 16-14. NC State managed to retake the lead, 22-18, until Walker made a pair of free throws to get Tech within two. NC State led 26-20 at the end of the opening frame.

An 8-0 run to open the second for NC State was derailed by a fourth trey from Walker, setting her new career-high. The two teams exchanged buckets and the Wolfpack led 44-27 at the 4:54 media timeout and 55-31 going into the half.

SECOND HALF

NC State scored the third’s opening bucket before Ariadna Termis sank a triple for the first Tech points of the half. NC State led 77-34 after three then Alben struck with the first points of the fourth. Walker made a couple of free throws moments later to tie her career-high of 20 points. Alben then added two free throws of her own to get Tech to 40. Alben added her eighth-straight point for Tech with near five minutes on the clock to get into double figures for the eighth time this season. She drilled another basket after a layup from Turnage, getting the Jackets over 50. NC State closed out the game in the final minutes, ending with an 87-58 result.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech returns to McCamish Pavilion Sunday, Dec. 28 at 12 p.m. for a clash with Wofford on the ACC Network. Fans can purchase tickets here.

