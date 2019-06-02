Tech Falls to Auburn in Regional Finale

Box Score (.pdf)

THE FLATS — Georgia Tech baseball was unable to keep the run going, falling 4-1 to Auburn in the Atlanta Regional finale on Sunday night at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets’ (43-19) offense was held to just three hits overall as Kyle McCann and Jackson Webb each hit one and Tristin English launched Tech’s lone run on a solo homer.

On the mound, freshman RHP Cort Roedig had a terrific start, throwing 4.0 innings of two-hit ball before a nearly two-hour rain delay. Seniors Micah Carpenter, Jake Lee, Keyton Gibson finished the game, with Lee and Gibson refusing to surrender an earned run over the final 3.1 innings.

Leading the Tigers (36-25) offensively was Ryan Bliss and Rankin Woley with two hits apiece. On the mound, LHP Bailey Horn (4-0) got the win after 6.0 scoreless innings and Cody Greenhill got his 11th save of the year.

Representing Tech on the Atlanta Regional All-Tournament Team was McCann, English, Luke Waddell and Nick Wilhite.

Postgame Notes:

English further solidified his resume for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year award, finishing the Regional 12-for-13, with three doubles, a homer and eight RBI. In 14 at-bats, English did not strike out.

Georgia Tech finished 21-7 over its last 28 games, despite losing two of its three usual weekend starters.

Tech moved to 65-54 all-time in Regional action and 26-14 when playing the opening round of Regionals at its home park, Russ Chandler Stadium.

Tech also moved to 73-65 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

