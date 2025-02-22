Tech Falls Short on Saturday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball (5-1) couldn’t get enough runs across on Saturday afternoon, falling, 4-2, to Marshall (1-5) for its first loss of the season inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Yellow Jackets got the tying run on base in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings but couldn’t get the timely hit despite another strong pitching display.

QUICK HITS: THE TEAM

The Jacket pitchers held Marshall to just four runs today – Tech has held its opponents to fewer than five runs in each of its first six games for the first time since 2002.

The Bullpen pitched 4.0 innings, allowing three runs on four hits with two walks. The Tech bullpen struck out four, bringing its season total to 50 Ks – the most by a Tech bullpen through six games since at least the turn of the century.

The bullpen is allowing just a .167 opponent batting average this year, the lowest through six games since 2004 (.162).

Tech’s bullpen ERA stands at 2.03 – the lowest through six games since 2016 (1.12).

Through six games the Georgia Tech pitching staff has a combined 2.77 ERA, the lowest since the 2016 season (0.89).

The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series with Marshall 2-1 following today’s result.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Junior shortstop Kyle Lodise enjoyed a 3-for-4 day at the plate, working in a walk and scoring a run. His third straight game reaching base at least three times and his first-career three-hit game at the Division I level – transferred from Augusta University this season.

enjoyed a 3-for-4 day at the plate, working in a walk and scoring a run. His third straight game reaching base at least three times and his first-career three-hit game at the Division I level – transferred from Augusta University this season. Lodise leads the team with a .517 on-base percentage this season and is slashing .400 avg. / .600 OBP / .800 Slug. over his last three games.

leads the team with a .517 on-base percentage this season and is slashing .400 avg. / .600 OBP / .800 Slug. over his last three games. The Brunswick, Ga. native has reached base in a career-best 18 straight games dating back to his time at Augusta.

Freshman Caleb Daniel made his second-career start at second base, collecting his first collegiate hit with a double in the sixth – he came around to score to put Tech in front, 2-1 at the time.

made his second-career start at second base, collecting his first collegiate hit with a double in the sixth – he came around to score to put Tech in front, 2-1 at the time. Daniel went 2-for-4 with a run scored and was one of the runners left stranded in scoring position during the late innings.

went 2-for-4 with a run scored and was one of the runners left stranded in scoring position during the late innings. Junior right fielder Parker Brosius went 2-for-4 with an RBI, driving home Daniel for the go-ahead run in the sixth. Brosius has strung together back-to-back mutli-hit games for the first time since doing so for all four games of the series against Youngstown State last year (March 8-10).

went 2-for-4 with an RBI, driving home for the go-ahead run in the sixth. has strung together back-to-back mutli-hit games for the first time since doing so for all four games of the series against Youngstown State last year (March 8-10). Senior DH Nathan Waugh did not play today, keeping his on-base streak in-tact at 47 games. He has reached base in all five games he has appeared in this season after doing so in all 38 games last year, playing for Cornell. Waugh has successfully reached base in every game he’s played in since April 29, 2023.

did not play today, keeping his on-base streak in-tact at 47 games. He has reached base in all five games he has appeared in this season after doing so in all 38 games last year, playing for Cornell. Waugh has successfully reached base in every game he’s played in since April 29, 2023. Sophomore Kent Schmidt extended his on-base streak to a career-best 14 games with a walk today. He also drove in Lodise with a ground ball in the third for his third RBI of the season.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Junior RHP Brady Jones put together a strong showing in his second start as a Yellow Jacket, pitching 5.0 innings and allowing only one hit, a solo homer, while striking out seven and walking only two.

put together a strong showing in his second start as a Yellow Jacket, pitching 5.0 innings and allowing only one hit, a solo homer, while striking out seven and walking only two. His seven strikeouts were the most by a GT starter this season, besting Tate McKee ’s six strikeout performance from yesterday.

’s six strikeout performance from yesterday. Junior RHP Carson Ballard was first out of the pen, striking out the side in the sixth inning before running into trouble in the 7 th .

was first out of the pen, striking out the side in the sixth inning before running into trouble in the 7 . Ballard has struck out six on the year after also striking out the side in the first inning of his last appearance, on opening day (Feb. 14 vs. Old Dominion).

has struck out six on the year after also striking out the side in the first inning of his last appearance, on opening day (Feb. 14 vs. Old Dominion). Redshirt sophomore Caden Gaudette came in to settle things down in the seventh, allowing two inherited runners to score on a SAC fly and a single but ultimately leaving the game with 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 hit, 1 walk and 1 K.

came in to settle things down in the seventh, allowing two inherited runners to score on a SAC fly and a single but ultimately leaving the game with 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 hit, 1 walk and 1 K. Gaudette becomes the first Jacket arm to make his third appearance this season and has yet to give up an earned run.

becomes the first Jacket arm to make his third appearance this season and has yet to give up an earned run. Freshman Cooper McMullen pitched the final two innings of the game, only allowing one baserunner thanks to a walk.

pitched the final two innings of the game, only allowing one baserunner thanks to a walk. McMullen and Gaudette are two of the 11 pitchers from the GT bullpen to boast a 0.00 ERA early on in the season. McMullen joins senior Jaylen Paden (2), r-soph. Caden Gaudette (3), senior Sam Swygert (2) and junior Kayden Campbell (2) as the only pitchers to do so over multiple appearances.

UP NEXT­­

The Yellow Jackets continue the four-game series with Marshall tomorrow at 1 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

