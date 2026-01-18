Tech Falls in Road Game at Duke Sunday

DURHAM, N.C. – Georgia Tech women’s basketball was dealt a Sunday evening defeat to RV/RV Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium, 93-46.

The Jackets (8-11, 3-4 ACC) were led offensively by 11 points from La’Nya Foster. It was her first game leading Tech in scoring this season. Brianna Turnage’s seven rebounds led the team against the Blue Devils (13-6, 8-0 ACC). She also had a team-high four steals. Catherine Alben joined Foster in double figures with 10 points while grabbing six boards.

Tech once again put together a solid fourth quarter, scoring 23 points on 61.5% shooting (3-for-6 from three) and a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

FIRST HALF

Ariadna Termis scored the first points of the game off a Duke turnover on the opening possession to get the scoring started. She was one of six Jackets that made a basket in the first half while three Jackets contributed to a perfect clip from the free throw line (6-for-6). Turnage collected two first-half steals while Tech forced nine turnovers as a team. The Blue Devils managed to shoot 6-for-14 from three and 46.9% from the floor in the first half and led going into the intermission.

SECOND HALF

Neither team scored for almost two minutes to start the period before Duke struck first. Turnage collected the first Tech points of the half and scored six in the final 20 minutes on top of five rebounds. Foster’s nine were the most by a Jacket coming out of the halftime locker room followed by eight from Alben. Despite an efficient fourth from the Yellow Jackets offensively, Duke held on for the win.

UP NEXT

Tech is back on home court Thursday, Jan. 22 against North Carolina. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. on the ACC Network. Fans can purchase tickets here.

