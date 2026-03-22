Tech Falls 4-2 in Sunday Game Against No. 20 Duke

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (17-17, 5-7 ACC) dropped its final game of the series against No. 20 Duke (22-10, 8-1 ACC), 4-2, Sunday afternoon.

QUICK HITS

Addison Leschber highlighted Tech’s offense on Sunday with one home run, good for two RBI. Her two RBI brought Leschber to seven multi-RBI games this season, the second most of any Yellow Jacket.

highlighted Tech’s offense on Sunday with one home run, good for two RBI. Her two RBI brought Leschber to seven multi-RBI games this season, the second most of any Yellow Jacket. With her home run on Sunday, Leschber not only continues to lead Tech in home runs this season but also surpassed her previous career high for home runs in a season. Leschber’s previous high of eight home runs was set in 2025 during her first year as a Yellow Jacket.

Leschber was one of two Yellow Jackets to record a run in the final game against the Blue Devils with the other being Gracyn Tucker.

Both Leschber and Tucker contributed one hit respectively in game three of the series, as did Alyssa Willer, Paige Vukadinovich, and Raegan Wall.

and Leschber and Willer both hold Tech’s longest active safely reached streaks after getting on base in each of Tech’s last six games.

In the series against No. 20 Duke, Leschber recorded four runs, four hits, four home runs, five RBI, and 16 total bases with two walks.

Madalyn Johnson made her 17 th start of the season, 22 nd appearance of the season, on Sunday afternoon and recorded three strikeouts across her 4.0 innings pitched.

made her 17 start of the season, 22 appearance of the season, on Sunday afternoon and recorded three strikeouts across her 4.0 innings pitched. Makayla Coffield made her 12 th relief appearance, 14 th appearance of the season, as she relieved Johnson in the fifth inning.

made her 12 relief appearance, 14 appearance of the season, as she relieved Johnson in the fifth inning. Kenley Hilleary made her 17 th relief appearance, 19 th appearance of the season, and struck out three of nine batters faced. With Hilleary in the circle, Tech was able get the final three outs of the fifth inning before forcing Duke to go three up, three down through both the sixth and seventh innings.

made her 17 relief appearance, 19 appearance of the season, and struck out three of nine batters faced. With Hilleary in the circle, Tech was able get the final three outs of the fifth inning before forcing Duke to go three up, three down through both the sixth and seventh innings. Sunday’s appearance marked Hilleary’s sixth appearance in each of Tech’s last six games.

Hilleary led Tech’s pitching staff through the series with three appearances and eight combined strikeouts across 8.0 innings. Johnson also finished the series against No. 20 Duke with 8.0 inning pitched under her belt along with two starts and four strikeouts.

Tech has recorded a home run in 22 of its 34 total games so far this season. Of those 22 games, the Yellow Jackets have recorded multiple home runs in 14 games.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After scoreless first and second innings for both teams, Leschber tacked two runs on the board for Tech as she slammed her ninth home run of the season over right field, brining Tucker home from first with her.

The Yellow Jackets held the ranked Blue Devils scoreless through four complete innings before back-to-back solo home runs over left field in the top of the fifth tied the game, 2-2. Duke was able to score two additional runs in the fifth as a triple down the left field line combined with a Tech error proved enough to take the lead.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets are in for a busy week as they are set for a double mid-week slate, hosting West Georgia on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Georgia State on Wednesday at 6 p.m. before heading to Louisville, KY for a three-game series against the Cardinals.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.