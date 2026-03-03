Tech Faces Florida State in First Round of ACC Tournament

#11 Georgia Tech (13-17, 8-10 ACC) vs. #14 Florida State (10-20, 5-13 ACC)
- Wednesday, March 4 · 4 p.m. · Gas South Arena
- Television: ACC Network · Play-by-Play: Courtney Lyle · Analyst: Brooke Weisbrod
- Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App · Richard Musterer · Kurt Hoyt
DULUTH, Ga. – March is here and 11-seed Georgia Tech women’s basketball is set for its run in the 2026 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament beginning Wednesday, March 4 against 14-seed Florida State just 30 minutes down the road at Gas South Arena.
After winning 10 home games in year one under head coach Karen Blair, the Yellow Jackets roll into the conference tournament after a 79-49 win over Miami on home court Sunday. Talayah Walker added to her impressive sophomore campaign with 33 points, giving her the most 30-point games in Georgia Tech single-season history (3). Brianna Turnage had 11 rebounds, giving her 328 on the season and a 20th game in double figures in the category.
Walker leads the Jackets in scoring with 17.0 points per game and has scored in double figures in each of the last 11 games. Erica Moon leads Tech with 102 assists this season while Turnage paces the squad in both blocks and steals with 45 of each in her senior season.
The Jackets’ opening-round matchup pits the White and Gold against Florida State. Tech earned an 80-69 win over the Seminoles on the road in January, where the FSU-transfer Turnage grabbed 18 rebounds in the victory. It snapped a six-game losing skid for Tech in the series.
Gas South Arena is the home of this year’s ACC Tournament, located just 30 minutes from Grayson High School, the alma mater of senior Catherine Alben. The Snellville native walked across the stage and graduated at Gas South Arena four years ago.
This year’s ACC tournament marks the first time in the event’s history that it is held outside of the Carolinas.
Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.
SERIES HISTORY
Wednesday will be the 60th meeting between Tech and FSU. The Jackets snapped a six-game losing skid to the Seminoles earlier this season in an 80-69 victory in Tallahassee, Fla.
Tech looking to gain the series lead in neutral site games, which is currently even at 1-1. The two have not faced each other in the ACC Tournament since the Jackets won 64-59 in the 2003 quarterfinals. FSU holds a slim 33-26 lead in the series.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
1 – Turnage became the first player in program history to record back-to-back 20-rebound games on Feb. 19 at Pitt.
3 – Walker’s 33-point day vs. Miami Sunday made her the first Jacket in program history to have three 30-point games in a single season.
9 – Georgia Tech is tied for the second-most players in the country averaging 5.0 points per game or more with nine.
15 – Turnage led the ACC with 15 games of double-digit rebounds in conference action this season.
19.3 – Talayah Walker is averaging 19.3 points per game in ACC action this season, the third-best mark in the conference..
30.4 – Tech averages 30.4 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC this season and eighth in the country.
64.8 – The Yellow Jackets’ assist percentage this season ranks 29th nationally and is third-best in the ACC.
SEASON STORYLINES
- Georgia Tech has clinched its spot in the 2026 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ga. Set in the Jackets’ backyard, the site is only 30 minutes from campus and in the same county as Catherine Alben’s high school (Grayson)
- Talayah Walker leads the Yellow Jackets in points per game (17.0) and has had 11 20-point games this season. She was named ACC Player of the Week on Jan. 5
- Alben was named to the Cayman Islands All-Tournament Team following Tech’s games versus St. John’s (Nov. 28) and Florida (Nov. 29) in the Caribbean.
- Georgia Tech is 10-6 inside the friendly confines of McCamish Pavilion this season. Tech is 23-10 in its last 33 games at home and has won 14 of its last 16 there against non-conference opponents.
- Georgia Tech did not shy away from challenges in the non-conference slate. On top of three SEC opponents and a nationally-ranked West Virginia squad, Georgia Tech has faced the 2025-26 Ivy League preseason favorite Princeton and 2025 MEAC Champion Norfolk State in the non-conference schedule.
2025-26 TEAM GUIDE
- The Yellow Jackets are led by first-year head coach Karen Blair, who arrived on The Flats after 26 season as an assistant coach including spending the last seven seasons at Maryland, helping the Terps to three Big Ten titles and a trip to the NCAA Tournament every year the event was held.
- Georgia Tech is coming off a 2024-25 season that featured a 22-11 record (9-9 ACC) that included a 14-4 record inside McCamish Pavilion and a trip to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
- Georgia Tech returns three from the 2024-25 NCAA Tournament campaign, including Inés Noguero, D’Asia Thomas-Harris and Ariadna Termis.
- 10 newcomers make up the Jackets’ squad this season, including Savannah Samuel, Talayah Walker, Brianna Turnage, Catherine Alben, Erica Moon, La’Nya Foster, Jada Crawshaw, Deborah Mukeba and freshmen Leyre Urdiain and McKayla Taylor.
ALLY ACC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TICKETS
Full Steam Ahead
