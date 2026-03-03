Tech Faces Florida State in First Round of ACC Tournament

#11 Georgia Tech (13-17, 8-10 ACC) vs. #14 Florida State (10-20, 5-13 ACC)

DULUTH, Ga. – March is here and 11-seed Georgia Tech women’s basketball is set for its run in the 2026 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament beginning Wednesday, March 4 against 14-seed Florida State just 30 minutes down the road at Gas South Arena.

After winning 10 home games in year one under head coach Karen Blair, the Yellow Jackets roll into the conference tournament after a 79-49 win over Miami on home court Sunday. Talayah Walker added to her impressive sophomore campaign with 33 points, giving her the most 30-point games in Georgia Tech single-season history (3). Brianna Turnage had 11 rebounds, giving her 328 on the season and a 20th game in double figures in the category.

Walker leads the Jackets in scoring with 17.0 points per game and has scored in double figures in each of the last 11 games. Erica Moon leads Tech with 102 assists this season while Turnage paces the squad in both blocks and steals with 45 of each in her senior season.

The Jackets’ opening-round matchup pits the White and Gold against Florida State. Tech earned an 80-69 win over the Seminoles on the road in January, where the FSU-transfer Turnage grabbed 18 rebounds in the victory. It snapped a six-game losing skid for Tech in the series.

Gas South Arena is the home of this year’s ACC Tournament, located just 30 minutes from Grayson High School, the alma mater of senior Catherine Alben. The Snellville native walked across the stage and graduated at Gas South Arena four years ago.

This year’s ACC tournament marks the first time in the event’s history that it is held outside of the Carolinas.

Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.

SERIES HISTORY

Wednesday will be the 60th meeting between Tech and FSU. The Jackets snapped a six-game losing skid to the Seminoles earlier this season in an 80-69 victory in Tallahassee, Fla.

Tech looking to gain the series lead in neutral site games, which is currently even at 1-1. The two have not faced each other in the ACC Tournament since the Jackets won 64-59 in the 2003 quarterfinals. FSU holds a slim 33-26 lead in the series.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

1 – Turnage became the first player in program history to record back-to-back 20-rebound games on Feb. 19 at Pitt.

3 – Walker’s 33-point day vs. Miami Sunday made her the first Jacket in program history to have three 30-point games in a single season.

9 – Georgia Tech is tied for the second-most players in the country averaging 5.0 points per game or more with nine.

15 – Turnage led the ACC with 15 games of double-digit rebounds in conference action this season.

19.3 – Talayah Walker is averaging 19.3 points per game in ACC action this season, the third-best mark in the conference..

30.4 – Tech averages 30.4 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC this season and eighth in the country.

64.8 – The Yellow Jackets’ assist percentage this season ranks 29th nationally and is third-best in the ACC.