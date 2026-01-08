Tech Faces Alabama in 2026 Opener

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team resumes its 2025-26 campaign with a battle at #13/16 Alabama on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia Tech vs. #13/16 Alabama

Saturday, January 10

3 p.m.

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Alabama Aquatics Center)

SEC Network+

MeetMobile / DiveMeets

The Jackets begin the calendar year with back-to-back ranked road battles with #13/16 Alabama this weekend before a conference clash at #–/20 Duke on January 17. Tech will compete in the pool with the Crimson Tide for the second time this season after both teams swam at the Georgia Fall Invitational.

Giovana Reis led the squad in Athens with a school record in the 200 freestyle event, recording 1:45.01 as the leadoff in the relay race. Phoebe Wright and Tuncer Berk Ertürk each set two top-five school records in the 200 backstroke and 400 IM, respectively. Ricky Balduccini and Robin Yeboah rounded out the top performances with top-three freestyle times.

The competition will begin at 3 p.m. with both the swimming and diving portions of the meet available to stream on SEC Network +.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

