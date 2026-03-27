Parking Info for March 27-29

THE FLATS – With a busy weekend on The Flats on tap, fans are encouraged to plan ahead with parking and traffic alerts. Georgia Tech baseball is hosting No. 14 NC State for a three-game series, while women’s tennis hosts Miami on Friday and men’s tennis welcomes California and The Citadel for double-header action on Saturday. Additionally, the NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships conclude this weekend and LOVB Atlanta hosts its second match in McCamish Pavilion on Saturday.

Parking information for all events is below (click HERE for a Georgia Tech campus parking map):

No. 3 Baseball vs. No. 14 NC State (Mac Nease Baseball Park)

Season passes will be honored. Baseball patrons can pre-purchase single-game parking passes in the Klaus Deck (E40) on Ferst Drive – click HERE to purchase. Drive-up parking at the Klaus Deck on gameday will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Women’s Tennis vs. Miami (March 27, 4 p.m. – Ken Byers Tennis Complex)

Patrons will be able to park in the Family Housing Parking Deck located on 10th Street for free, just across the street from the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

Men’s Tennis vs. California, The Citadel (March 28 – Ken Byers Tennis Complex)

Patrons will be able to park for free in the Family Housing Parking Deck located on 10th Street, just across the street from the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. If arriving for The Citadel match, please communicate with parking attendants you are a spectator for men’s tennis.

LOVB Atlanta vs. LOVB Madison (March 28, 5 p.m. – McCamish Pavilion)

McCamish Pavilion Lot is permit only for the LOVB match. Fans can pay-to-park in the Family Housing Parking Deck or on Fowler Street, which will be open beginning at 3 pm with payment upon arrival.

NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships (McAuley Aquatic Center)

Hourly rated parking is available for patrons at the Georgia Tech Student Center Parking Deck (W02) or the Dalney Parking Deck (W22). Please click HERE for more information.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Atlanta Watershed is closing the intersection of 10th Street and Hemphill Ave for critical pipe repair for the foreseeable future. Vehicular traffic will not be able to enter or leave campus via Hemphill Ave. In addition, vehicles will not be able to travel from Northside Dr. to State St. via 10th St., and vice versa. Please plan alternate routes when accessing campus from this direction. More information can be found here.