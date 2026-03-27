Fowler Becomes Four-Time All-American in Season Finale

THE FLATS – Junior diver Max Fowler secured second-team All-American honors after placing 11th overall in the men’s 3-meter diving event during the 2026 NCAA Men’s Championship on Friday.

The prelims session began with a solid forward 3 ½ somersault pike to score 60.45 to open Fowler’s account. His second dive incorporated the twist pike which he landed to a tee, scoring 73.10 points to rank amongst the top scorers after two rounds.

His third dive scored 47.25 to push back to 19th after three dives, but rebounded with a perfect reverse 3 ½ somersault 3 1.2 twist free dive to score 77.00 points. The fourth attempt was his highest score of the day and pushed him back into the top-five.

Fowler’s fifth attempt fell short, scoring 49.50 points as other divers emerged ahead. He reached into his bag and closed out the session with an inward 2 ½ somersault pike, scoring 72 points. The 41 remaining divers came and passed, knocking Fowler down to 11th.

The junior became a back-to-back NCAA second-team All-American in the three-meter discipline, adding onto his two first-team mentions in the one-meter event.

Fowler completes an incredible junior campaign, smashing both the program 1m and 3m session records while emerging as one the best divers in the country. He was named the 2026 ACC Men’s Diver of the Meet after defending his 3-meter championship title, finishing as runner-up in the 1-meter, and was the only diver to reach all three conference finals in one meet.

The 2026 NCAA Men’s Championships will conclude on Saturday with five individual championships, one relay, and the team national championship to be decided. Tickets for tomorrow’s action are available here.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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