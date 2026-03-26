Fowler Earns All-American Status in Third NCAA Finals Appearance

THE FLATS – Junior diver Max Fowler secured eighth place in the one-meter finals at the 2026 NCAA Men’s Championship. He became the program’s first diver with back-to-back first-team All-American honors and back-to-back NCAA A-finals appearances.

Fowler opened his prelims session with a 58.50-point dive before laying down a reverse two-and-a-half somersault tuck dive to score a 69.00, the second-highest dive of the round. He followed it up with a 66.00-point dive off his reverse one-and-a-half somersault two-and-a-half twist free to hold third place through three dives.

He accumulated 55+ points on the remainder of his three dives to safely put himself into the finals session in third place. Fowler was just one of three divers from last season’s finals session to return back the very next season. The Burke, Virginia, native also racked up first-team All-American honors with the feat, claiming All-American status for the third time in his career.

The finals session began with Fowler’s forward three-and-a-half somersault tuck to score 66.00 points. Four of his six dives scored 65+ points, but his two off-target attempts stumped his overall score. He completed the night with 350.20 points for eighth place in the event.

Fowler will return to the pool tomorrow in the three-meter event for his final appearance of the season. Prelims will begin at noon with the top-eight finalists advancing to the evening finals session at 6 p.m. Tickets for the 2026 NCAA Men’s Championship are available here.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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