Tech Earns Bid to WBIT Postseason Tournament

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball is continuing its postseason run earning a selection into the first-ever Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) on Sunday night during the selection show.

The Yellow Jackets (17-15 overall, 7-11 ACC) will open the tournament traveling to Mississippi State, which earned a No. 2 seed, on Thursday, March 21. The winner will advance to the second round to face either No. 3-seed TCU or North Texas. Second round action will be played on March 24.

Georgia Tech reached the second round of the ACC Tournament and has won two of its last three outings. The Jackets capped the regular season picking up some hardware as both Kara Dunn and Tonie Morgan were all-ACC second-team selections. Morgan, who nearly averaged a double-double in Tech’s two games of the ACC Tournament, was also named to the ACC All-Tournament second team.

Four Yellow Jackets are averaging double-figure scoring numbers on the season, paced by Dunn and Morgan at 15.6 points per game each. Kayla Blackshear follows, contributing 11.9 points, while freshman Rusne Augustinaite adds 11.0 points per game on average.

Mississippi State capped its season with a 21-11 overall record and 8-8 mark in SEC play. The Bulldogs fell in the second round of the SEC Tournament to Texas A&M. Jerkaila Jordan paces the Bulldogs, averaging 16.0 points per game, while Jessika Carter contributes a double-double behind 14.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. MSU has dropped six of its past seven outings.

Georgia Tech and Mississippi State have met five times in program history with the Bulldogs leading the series, 4-1. Tech took the last meeting between the programs in 2007.