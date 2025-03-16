Tech Drops Slugfest with Pitt, 10-12

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball (16-4, 4-2 ACC) delivered its third double-digit run game of the series but couldn’t secure the sweep over Pitt (11-7, 1-2 ACC), falling, 10-12, on Sunday afternoon inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Freshman Alex Hernandez delivered a career performance, going 2-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI – tied with Drew Burress (May 3, 2024 at Clemson) and Derek Dietrich (March 7, 2008 vs. Virginia Tech) for the most RBI in a single ACC game by a GT freshman since Luke Murton (7 RBI vs. Clemson in the ACC Tournament – May 28, 2006). Those four, along with Matt Wieters (6 RBI March 6th, 2005 vs. Duke) are the only Yellow Jacket freshman to drive in six or more RBI in an ACC game this century.

The Yellow Jackets got out to a six-run lead after two innings but gave up 10 runs in the middle innings and two more in the ninth to push the deficit just beyond the reach of the offense as Tech suffered its fourth loss of the season.

QUICK HITS: THE TEAM

Tech falls to 16-4 this season, the best 20-game start to a season in nine years (since 2016).

The Jackets are 4-2 in ACC play and have won their first two ACC series for the first time since 2021.

Despite the loss, Tech is outscoring their opponents 17-4 in the 7 th , 8 th and 9 th innings over the last seven games.

, 8 and 9 innings over the last seven games. The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series with Pitt, 19-15, following today’s result.

The Jackets connected for four home runs today, the most in an ACC game this season and the most since hitting six against Clemson last year (May 3, 2024).

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Freshman Alex Hernandez secured his first-career multi-HR performance today, going 2-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI – the 2 nd most RBI by a GT freshman in an ACC game this century.

secured his first-career multi-HR performance today, going 2-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI – the 2 most RBI by a GT freshman in an ACC game this century. He has now hit seven HR for the year, tying him with Louisville’s Tague Davis for the most by a freshman across Division I.

He has reached base safely in 19 of his 20 games played as a Yellow Jacket.

Sophomore Drew Burress went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and an RBI.

went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and an RBI. This was his eighth home run of the season and 33 rd of his career, joining Mark Fowler (1986-87) and Rick Lockwood (1980-83) on the all-time home run leaderboard as he creeps closer to the Top 20 (36).

of his career, joining Mark Fowler (1986-87) and Rick Lockwood (1980-83) on the all-time home run leaderboard as he creeps closer to the Top 20 (36). It was his second consecutive three-hit game, the first time he has accomplished that as a Yellow Jacket.

He matched his season high for runs scored, also doing so yesterday and against West Georgia (Feb. 26). It was the ninth time in his career that he has scored at least three.

Burress hit multiple doubles for the second straight game and the fourth time in his career. Today marked his 13 th -career multi-extra-base hit game as a Yellow Jacket and his second-career 3+ multi-extra-base hit game after breaking the Georgia Tech record with four home runs vs. Georgia State last season (Feb. 27, 2024).

hit multiple doubles for the second straight game and the fourth time in his career. Today marked his 13 -career multi-extra-base hit game as a Yellow Jacket and his second-career 3+ multi-extra-base hit game after breaking the Georgia Tech record with four home runs vs. Georgia State last season (Feb. 27, 2024). The Houston County, Ga. native has now reached base in a career-best 38 consecutive games dating back to April 28 of last season.

He finishes the series going 8-for-13 with five doubles and two home runs for a 2.129 OPS.

Sophomore Kent Schmidt has now driven in at least one RBI in 13 of his last 15 games after getting the scoring started with an RBI single in the first inning.

has now driven in at least one RBI in 13 of his last 15 games after getting the scoring started with an RBI single in the first inning. He extends his career-best on-base streak to 28 games and his career-best hitting-streak to 14.

Junior shortstop Kyle Lodise extended his team-best hitting streak to 14 games. The Brunswick, Ga. native has reached base in a career-best 32 straight games dating back to his time at Augusta University and is reaching base safely an absurd 64.7% of the time when leading off an inning (22-of-34).

extended his team-best hitting streak to 14 games. The Brunswick, Ga. native has reached base in a career-best 32 straight games dating back to his time at Augusta University and is reaching base safely an absurd 64.7% of the time when leading off an inning (22-of-34). Freshman Caleb Daniel hit his first-career home run in the ninth inning, extending his on-base streak to 10 games dating back to Feb. 28.

hit his first-career home run in the ninth inning, extending his on-base streak to 10 games dating back to Feb. 28. Sophomore Vahn Lackey extended his on-base streak to 25 games dating back to last season, the longest of his career.

extended his on-base streak to 25 games dating back to last season, the longest of his career. Sophomore Tyler Neises has now reached base safely in a career-best 13 games in a row.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Freshman RHP Cooper McMullen was the only Tech pitcher not to allow an earned run while pitching to more than one batter, getting the first two outs of the eighth inning before being relived for a lefty-on-lefty matchup.

was the only Tech pitcher not to allow an earned run while pitching to more than one batter, getting the first two outs of the eighth inning before being relived for a lefty-on-lefty matchup. McMullen lowers his ERA to 1.42 for the season after six appearances, joining Mason Patel (0.39 ERA – 7 appearances), Kayden Campbell (3.00 ERA – 6 appearances) and Brett Barfield (3.00 ERA – 6 appearances) as the only Yellow Jackets to boast an ERA at 3.00 or better through that many games.

UP NEXT­­

The Jackets return to action on Tuesday, March 18th against Gardner-Webb at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

