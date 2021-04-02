Tech Drops Game 2 to Virginia

Box Score (.pdf)

THE FLATS – No. 6 Georgia Tech baseball was unable to overcome a five-run fourth inning by Virginia as it fell 8-2 on Friday night at the Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

RHP Andy Archer (4-2) worked three quality innings before error and a walk set up a grand slam to create the Yellow Jackets’ (14-8, 11-6 ACC) deficit. At the plate, Tech got two multi-hit performances, including Kevin Parada’s solo home run in the fourth. Freshman Brad Grenkoski finished 2-for-4 on the day, while Stephen Reid had a double and a sacrifice fly on the day.

The Cavaliers (12-14, 5-12 ACC) got a fine start from LHP Andrew Abbott (3-4), who allowed just two runs on seven hits in 7.0 innings of work. Offensively, UVA had three multi-hit performances with Max Cotier’s 3-for-5 day leading the way.

Georgia Tech will take on Virginia in the rubber match on Saturday afternoon for the series. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

Postgame Notes:

Parada’s home run was his fourth of the season and 21 st RBI;

RBI; Parada’s multi-hit day was the 11 th of his season;

of his season; Grenkoski’s multi-hit day was his second of the season.

Multimedia:

Head Coach Danny Hall Postgame Presser

