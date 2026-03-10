Tech Drops Back and Forth Battle With UAB

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (16-11, 4-2 ACC) came up short in its Tuesday night game against UAB (12-13, 0-3 American) with a 9-8 finish at Mewborn Field.

HOW IT HAPPENED

UAB got on the board quickly in the first as a home run over left field stacked two runs for the Blazers in the top of the first.

Tech wasted little time claiming the lead as the Yellow Jackets scored five runs on two hits along with three walks. With the bases loaded, Gailey took a pitch to the elbow which advanced Medina home for Tech’s first run of the night. Willer tied things up as she came home off of Duffel’s walk. A sacrifice from Gracie King took the lead from the Blazers with Hunter scoring the run from third. Duffel and Gailey came home for the first time off of Simon’s single up the middle to cap Tech’s first inning runs.

took the lead from the Blazers with Hunter scoring the run from third. Duffel and Gailey came home for the first time off of Simon’s single up the middle to cap Tech’s first inning runs. UAB cut Tech’s lead down to one run with a triple that advanced the runner home from third and a passed ball that also sent the runner home from third.

Despite a scoreless second inning, the Yellow Jackets were able hold the Blazers at four runs through the top of the third before a solo home run over right field from Gailey restored Tech’s two-run lead.

Tech continued to lead UAB 6-4 through the fourth inning until a home run over center field with two runners on base forced the Yellow Jackets to trail 7-6.

The Blazers’ lead was short lived as Duffel came home for the second time along with Leschber who slammed a home run over center field.

One final home run over right field would be enough to put the Blazers back on top in the sixth inning.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets are set to travel up north to take on No. 14 Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. March 13-15.

