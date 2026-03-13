Tech Comes Up Short With 2-1 Loss in Game One Against No. 14 Virginia

THE FLATS – Despite the late offensive push, Georgia Tech softball (16-12, 4-3 ACC) fell 2-1 on Friday night to No. 14 Virginia (24-2, 3-1 ACC).

HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia got on the board early as its runner on second was able to advance home off a single sent through center field.

The Cavaliers stacked on final run in the bottom of the second as a Tech throwing error provided enough time for the batter on second to safely come home.

Tech scored its lone run of the game in the top of the sixth after holding UVA scoreless through the third, fourth, and fifth innings. Tucker’s near home run to center field proved too be too much for UVA to handle as she was able to reach third as the outfielder dropped the catch and pinch runner Morici was able to come home.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets remain in Charlottesville, Va. to play the final two games of the series on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s game will be available on ACCNX while Sunday’s game can be viewed on ACCN.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.